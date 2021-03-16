Pupils Logan Wilson and Danika Olsen-Bennett ran the table in their respective divisions with first place finishes in multiple events as Lewiston’s Valley Karate School played host to the Inland Empire AAU tournament on March 6.
Sensei Steven Smith titled in adult male Kumite, and students Corbin Clark, Landon Wilson and Ariyana Clark also earned one first-place honor apiece. All top-three Valley Karate placers by division and event are listed below.
7-and-Under
Landon Wilson — Kumite, first
Bentley Seekins — Kumite, third
8-10 Beginner girls
Ariyana Clark — Kata, first
11-12 Beginner boys
Corbin Clark — Kumite, first; Kata, third
8-10 Novice
Danika Olsen-Bennett — Kata, first; Weapons, first; Kumite, first
Chase Seekins — Kumite, second
11-12 Novice/Intermediate girls
Flick Vinyard — Kata, second; Kumite, third
11-12 Novice/Intermediate boys
Logan Wilson — Kata, first; Kumite, first
Gunner Seekins — Kumite, second
Devin Munnigh — Kata, third; Weapons, third; Kumite, third
13-14 Novice/Intermediate boys
Sean Nattell — Kata, second; Kumite, third
Adult male
Steven Smith — Kumite, first; Weapons Kata, second; Kata, third