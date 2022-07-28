As any family that’s put kids through youth sports knows, the costs of travel and other league fees really can rack up.

In Lewiston, the Lewis-Clark Twins and Cubs American Legion baseball players must pay a base fee of $1,000 to participate. The money goes towards the around $75,000 to $80,000 it takes to run the programs each season, said Patti Meshishnek, the program board president.

Tags

Recommended for you