The Lewiston boys basketball team outscored Post Falls 20-7 in the fourth quarter en route to a 54-36 Class 5A Inland Empire League victory against the Trojans.
“The hardest thing to get through to high school kids is communication,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “I thought we communicated what we wanted to do and overall we played our tails off tonight.”
During the early stages of the Bengals’ season, they struggled to put opponents away. In Lewiston’s first five victories, it won by an average of six points. But in their past four wins, the Bengals (10-1, 3-0), who are No. 4 in the latest Idaho state media poll, have won by an average of 27 points.
“To get a big win especially in the league is huge,” Ulrich said. “You never know what is going to happen at the end of the season with the point differential stuff.”
At the end of the third quarter, the Trojans (3-8, 0-1) were down five. After an Alex Shields jumper early in the fourth, the margin got trimmed to 35-31.
James White scored on a layup to put Lewiston back up six, but Cooper Craig answered with a 3-pointer.
Those would be the last points Post Falls scored for a two-minute stretch as White went on a personal 7-0 run to help the Bengals extend their lead to 45-34 with 3:45 left.
“I’ve become mentally stronger,” White said. “I’ve been shooting a lot more in the gym, I try to go every day. My teammates trust me so that makes it even easier.”
White, who has been a force on the glass for the Bengals, is starting to find his stride. He scored 12 points in this one, and he had 16 in the Avista Holiday Tournament final Dec. 30 against Lapwai.
“James plays a ton of basketball,” Ulrich said. “His fourth quarter was huge with his and-one and all the points he was scoring. He just goes around attacking kids.”
Jace McKarcher led Lewiston with 17 points.
“Jace scored in every quarter, but it was always timely,” Ulrich said. “When they cut it down, he had a timely score. When you have finishers like a Jace McKarcher, it makes things a little bit easier.”
The Bengals also took care of the ball, finishing with a season-low three turnovers.
“That tells me that the kids are passing up good shots for great shots,” Ulrich said. “I’m really proud of how the kids took care of the basketball.”
The Bengals held the Trojans to 14 points below their season average, and Post Falls also shot just 39 percent from the field.
“We made them grind out possessions,” Ulrich said. “We never let up”
Jack Sciortino paced Post Falls with 12 points, and Shields added 10.
POST FALLS (3-8, 0-1)
Jack Sciortino 5 2-4 12, Langan Naylor 0 0-0 0, Alex Shields 4 2-4 10, Neil McCarthy 1 0-0 3, Christian VonBruck 1 1-2 3, Cooper Craig 2 1-3 6, Asher Bowie 0 0-0 0, Tyras Blake 1 0-0 2, Jayden Butler 0 0-0 0, Cole Cooper 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-13 36.
LEWISTON (10-1, 3-0)
Chanse Eke 1 2-4 4, Jace McKarcher 6 1-4 17, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 5, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-1 3, Braydon Forsman 2 0-0 4, James White 5 2-4 12, Carson Way 1 0-0 3, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Drew Hottinger 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 7-15 54.
Post Falls 7 10 12 7—36
Lewiston 12 11 11 20—54
3-point goals — McCarthy, Craig, McKarcher 4, Way, A. Hottinger, Lawrence.
GIRLS Post Falls 51, Lewiston 36
Lewiston appeared to play its best game of the season in the Dec. 30 Avista Holiday Tournament final against Post Falls. The Bengals had a shot for redemption against the Trojans (14-1, 4-0) at home this time, but it seemed as if they might have taken a step back in a Class 5A Inland Empire League loss.
“I think we can play a lot better,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We had low energy and low intensity. We could’ve played a lot better in all four quarters.”
Jenika Ortiz, who had eight points, hit a corner 3 to put Lewiston up 8-7 with 4:44 to go in the first.
“Jen’s getting a lot more comfortable around the perimeter,” Stefanchik said. “It’s nice to see her confidence building as a shooter out there.”
The defense then forced a jump ball and got possession back. Katy Wessels finished a layup to extend Lewiston’s lead to 10-7.
Hanna Christensen answered with a 3 for Post Falls with 2:21 left in the quarter to tie the game at 10.
Ahnika U’Ren, who led the Bengals with nine points, then got fouled and missed both shots. That was a recurring theme throughout the game, as Lewiston finished just 2-for-9 at the line.
Post Falls took advantage and scored on back-to-back layups from Capri Sims and Trinidie Nichols.
The teams traded 4-0 runs to start the second. A Heath free throw put the Trojans up 20-14. After a pair of Christensen free throws, Ortiz answered with a layup to make the score 22-16.
Wessels got fouled on the ensuing possession and missed both free throws.
Alexis Heath, who had 12 points, hit a long jumper before halftime to put Post Falls (14-2, 4-0) ahead 24-19.
Wessels, who struggled throughout and was 4-for-19 from the field in finishing with eight points, scored on a layup to put the Bengals (7-7, 2-3) within three at the start the of third.
Post Falls then did what it does best: protect the lead and build upon it. Lewiston failed to get back in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the game.
“I would directly correlate the loss to our intensity at practice,” Stefanchik said. “We do a bunch of drills where we’re tired shooting free throws but it’s up to the girls to push each other.”
POST FALLS (14-2,4-0)
Kinlee McLean 0 1-2 1, Trinidie Nichols 1 0-0 2, Alexis Heath 4 1-2 12, Ashley Grant 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Brennan 1 2-2 4, Capri Sims 1 5-8 7, Letti Asper 4 0-0 8, Americus Crane 4 0-1 9, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Hanna Christensen 2 3-4 8. Totals 17 12-19 51.
LEWISTON (7-7, 2-3)
Katy Wessels 4 0-3 8, Emily Collins 1 0-0 2, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 3 0-2 9, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 3, Eve Riddle 0 0-0 0, Savannah Burke 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 2 2-4 6, Jenika Ortiz 3 0-0 8. Totals 14 2-9 36.
Post Falls 15 9 15 12—51
Lewiston 10 9 9 8—36
3-point goals — Heath 3, Crane, Christensen, U’Ren 3, Ortiz 2, Kessinger.
