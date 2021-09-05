PULLMAN — He shows up on time for news conferences. He acknowledges the existence of injuries in football, even if he doesn't always want to talk about them. He doesn't fetishize the idea of routine.
In short, Nick Rolovich isn't Mike Leach. But Washington State's meltdown against Utah State looked awfully familiar.
During Leach's wacky eight-year reign as Washington State coach, I don't recall him gratuitously switching quarterbacks near the goal line, inserting two extra running backs and lining up in a triple-option formation. But who knows? If a brilliant Microsoft engineer had floated the idea in a watering hole in Cambodia, Leach might have tried it.
Rolovich tried it at the wrong time Saturday at Gesa Field, and it caused a momentum shift that led directly to the Cougars' season-opening 26-23 loss to a team picked to finish fifth in its six-team division of the Mountain West Conference.
Leach, of course, was one of the most successful coaches in Wazzu history, but it wasn't because of wonderful late-game clock management. The same devil-may-care attitude that helped him pull off astounding comeback victories also led to some preposterous losses to underdog opponents.
Usually the problem was Leach's insistence on passing the ball in running situations, on the theory that a team should always stick to what it does best. Rolovich's error was a twist on that. He ran the ball in a running situation, but in a way that discombobulated his own team more than it did his opponent.
In any case, the hubris looked familiar, a reminder that the Cougars' second-year coach does share some traits with his predecessor (see “vaccination, coyness about”).
There certainly was no reason for the hubris. The Cougars' run-and-shoot offense had sputtered for most of the game, but quarterback Jayden de Laura found a rhythm in the third quarter and directed two touchdown drives. Working toward a third, he dashed 10 yards on a zone-read to the 2-yard line on the first play of the final period. The Cougs were poised to stretch their lead to 16 points, and de Laura was palpably pumped.
That's when it happened. Rolovich inexplicably motioned the quarterback to the sideline and inserted third-stringer Camm Cooper, who had appeared in only two games as a collegian. He also inserted running backs Deon McIntosh and Nakia Watson, and the Cougs lined up in a three-back set for the first time in since the ice age.
Impressively, the Aggies hardly blinked. Looking as if he'd studied this alignment the entire offseason, senior defensive end Jaylin Bannerman capitalized on back-to-back Cooper misreads and stuffed Max Borghi for losses of 3 and 1 yard. Rolovich reinserted de Laura, but the sophomore took too long to get his bearings and drew a delay-of-game penalty. On third down from the 11, he threw incomplete, and the Cougars settled for a field goal.
The Aggies then breezed to two consecutive touchdowns against an increasingly gassed defense. Meanwhile, the Wazzu offense overcorrected and put up a Leachian three-and-out consisting of two short completions and a sack.
Hence a deflating Game 1 loss reminiscent of Leach's pratfalls against Eastern Washington and Portland State in 2014-15.
One can imagine why the three-back set was alluring to Rolovich. With the arrival this year of Watson, a hard-nosed transfer from Wisconsin, the Cougars have their best 1-2-3 running-back punch in years. Rolovich also might have wanted to throw a bone to Cooper, a junior who recently lost a three-man preseason quarterback competition for the second year in a row.
Well, that would mark a distinction from the coach's predecessor. Leach threw no bones. Nor was he prone to the type of comment Rolovich made after the game.
“We could have put that game away,” he said. “That's on me.”
