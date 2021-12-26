In many ways, predicting what story would come out on top of our year-end review was relatively easy.
No story made more of an impact in our area, and maybe in the entire college football world, than the intriguing saga of former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich.
It also seemed inevitable he would be fired for noncompliance with the order of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate for getting the vaccine. What didn’t seem possible was all the twists and turns that took place in the saga, from the moment he announced in July he wouldn’t be going to the Pac-12 Conference’s media days until his termination (which he still is fighting) Oct. 18.
But there was more to the story of sports in our area in the year 2021 than just that. There was the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team making a run all the way to the NAIA title before falling just short. There was the local golf hero, Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen, finally etching his name in the annals of the PGA Tour history books with his win in the Dominican Republic.
There also was another firing on the Palouse, as longtime Idaho coach Paul Petrino was given his pink slip, and it was filled by someone who is familiar with the program in Jason Eck. Rolovich’s successor was found within the program and someone he brought in, Jake Dickert.
On the high school scene, Kendrick’s football team ended a 20-year title drought with its win against Carey in the Class 1A Division II championship game in November. And who could forget NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving shouting out his brothers in Lapwai, who used that as motivation to sail to another Class 1A Division I boys basketball title.
The Avista NAIA World Series returned after a one-year hiatus, and while it wasn’t the same as it had been in the past, it still generated a lot of excitement in the community and brought Lewis-Clark State a “better than we anticipated” financial haul despite a cap of 65 percent on attendance, according to athletic director Brooke Henze.
For the first time in 30 years, the Washington State women’s basketball program celebrated a berth in the NCAA tournament. Despite losing in the first round, it generated a tremendous amount of buzz in and around Pullman.
And in a decision a long time coming, the Idaho High School Activities Association officially sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport, ending a stigma and giving females the equal opportunity on the mat they so richly deserve.
And there’s so many other stories that happened throughout the year. There will be many more stories to tell in 2022.
Here at the paper, we lost a day of print, but we’re trying to do some different things here in the sports department to make up a little for that loss.
For one, we’re trying to up our digital experience by being more proactive on our social media channels (i.e. Twitter, Facebook, video) and looking into more ways to enhance our product and broaden our reach.
We’ve started a weekly podcast (hosted by me and sports writer Trevan Pixley) that touches on all topics sports-related, from Washington State football all the way to high school wrestling and everything in between. We had our first guest, Clarkston High School three-sport standout Erika Pickett, on a special podcast that was released on Dec. 24. Another special podcast, solely on the Avista Holiday basketball tournament that will feature Clarkston boys basketball coach Justin Jones, Lewiston boys basketball coach Jayson Ulrich and tournament director Mike Tatko, premieres on the website today.
I’ve also started a weekly feature that runs on our website on Sundays, the Weekly Primer, which gets you prepared in advance for the week ahead in high school sports.
We still intend to cover as much as we can in the print product, but also ask that you hit us up on our website, lmtribune.com/sports, for not only those items but special features as well.
We humbly hope you will continue to follow us along for the journey.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.