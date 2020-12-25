Donn Walden is the Tribune sports editor.
As you probably have noticed by now, we have undergone some changes recently at the paper. Including the announcement we no longer will be a 7-day-per-week print product (please don’t shoot the messenger, as I’m not the Grinch Who Stole Christmas) as of Jan. 11. With the elimination of the Monday newspaper, it also means there will be no Sports section hitting your doorstep to start your week.
What will that mean for you, and what will that do for our coverage plans moving forward?
For starters, the bad news. Sunday games no longer will be printed in the hard copy.
It comes at an inopportune time as the NFL playoffs will be kicking into high gear. Of course, you will have Saturday playoff games in the Sunday paper. But what will happen with those Sunday games with no Monday paper? Well, the best I honestly can say is we will have those games up on our website, lmtribune.com, as fast as humanly possible after the completion of those events.
Even more obviously, it hurts us as far as Super Bowl coverage goes. In the print product on that ensuing Tuesday after the Feb. 7 game, we will, at the very least, have an analysis piece from the Associated Press about the game, as well as a box score. However, because the game will be at least 36 hours old by that stage, there will be no game story in the paper. It will do us no good at that point. We will have it on the website, as well as any sidebar, or commentary piece about the contest.
The good news: We still will attempt to have local content as well on the web on Sundays. It might not be a game story, per se, but it will be something that might easily translate into print for the Tuesday edition. It might be a feature, a forward-thinking piece or an analysis story. I understand Washington State’s women’s basketball team typically will play on a Sunday, as will Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team. But for the most part, Sunday is a quiet day on the local sports scene.
Also, in case you missed the recent announcement, along with the reduction of print days, the Sports staff lost a total of two full-time positions. That’s a reduction of 80 man-hours per week. So you might see a scaling back of coverage in some areas. On the other hand, we still will be striving to be the region’s leader in high school and collegiate sports coverage. No excuses, but please bear with us as we’re trying to grapple with our new reality.
As we move forward, we are evolving our plans for the spring, when the University of Idaho is anticipating returning to the football field, and there’s still hope Gov. Jay Inslee will create a path that will allow the high schools in Washington state to get back on the field of play. Of course, it was one year ago in March that the world stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So whatever happens, we’ll be there to document it all.
We’re looking for new ways to tell the stories about sports in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. We’ve been here for 125-plus years, and we hope to serve you for at least that much longer.
So with that, here’s hoping Santa Claus didn’t leave you a lump of coal in your stocking today. I’ll find out whether or not my kids left me some of that precious, combustible sedimentary rock soon enough.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.