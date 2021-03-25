For the better part of the past decade, Austin Johnson has called Lewiston home. He began his stay as a fresh-faced, 24-year-old assistant at Lewis-Clark State under then-head coach Tim Walker. He knew what the expectations were of the program then.
But being a young man at the time, he probably never expected to spend what might seem to some in the coaching profession an eternity at a place like this. That’s not to say Lewiston is a bad place, because it’s not. The dream of most every coach is to work their way up at places such as LCSC in the NAIA into a more lucrative spot, a more visible role at one of the higher levels in college, be it as a top-level assistant or as the leader of a program.
If he wasn’t before, Johnson certainly is now on the radar of many places looking to hire a coach after the third-year Warrior mentor piloted his team, in a pandemic-plagued season, to the best winning percentage in school history and just one win short of the red banner that symbolizes the NAIA national champion.
But don’t be fooled. His career arc could have taken a different turn if he wouldn’t have listened to those who were his mentors just several years ago.
Once Walker left, he had his sights set on going elsewhere himself.
But those with deep ties at the college urged him to stay. It might have been prophetic at the time, but he decided to continue here and learn more about his trade.
“I learned a lot about work — not just from Brandon Rinta (the coach he ultimately took over for), but from (women’s basketball coach) Brian Orr, from (former baseball coach) Jeremiah Robbins, from (former longtime LCSC administrator) Gary Picone, from (current LCSC athletic director) Brooke Cushman, (from LCSC cross country and track and field coach) Mike Collins,” Johnson said at the time he was hired to be the head coach on May 8, 2018.
So he stayed. He married a former LCSC volleyball player and they began their lives.
Johnson stayed on after Rinta was hired, and the pair helped the Warriors to national tournament berths in 2013, 2015 and 2016 with two automatic bids as the Frontier Conference champion.
Of course, something was calling. It’s what all coaches yearn for, and that’s a chance to lead their own program. So after the third of those three NAIA berths, Corban came calling, and Johnson answered the phone.
He left for two seasons. Johnson led those Warriors to a 35-29 record, the Cascade Conference title in his first year and an automatic bid into the NAIA Division II tournament.
But there’s an itch. An itch to come “home” sometimes. I’ve felt it too. I’m from Ohio, and Lewiston is a long way from Ohio. While Johnson isn’t a native Gem Stater, he loved his time here so much he couldn’t resist coming back.
Johnson, now 35, took over a program that had experience in the national tournament (Rinta had led the Warriors to four consecutive berths and five in six years before he left to become Central Washington’s coach) but hadn’t advanced far. It had won just three games in the college’s history in the event and never had advanced beyond the second round.
Enter the Pack Life, all-for-one and one-for-all mentality. LCSC had good players, but just never could get over the hump. But with Johnson in charge, it has achieved greatness the likes the program never has seen before.
It has achieved two consecutive national semifinal berths, and who knows what would have happened in 2020 if the pandemic had not occurred. In Johnson’s first season, the Warriors were just one win short of the college’s all-time mark of 31 victories in a season. In his second year, LCSC had the best winning percentage in history at .906 (29-3 record) and only a worldwide epidemic stopped his team from possibly being the first in the college’s history to win the national title in the sport. He was the NABC’s coach of the year in the NAIA.
Then there was this year. In playing a pandemic-racked schedule full of games against whomever they could find, against all the restrictions, with no fans in the stands, Johnson and his staff weaved their way to what some might say an improbable win. The Warriors made history again, winning 22 of 24 games, resetting the winning percentage mark for a season (.916) while having to go through rigorous weekly testing for COVID-19, which forced the cancellation of at least two games, the shuffling of others, and included himself getting the disease (before the season) and having to protect his family from catching the deadly virus. Oh ... and with his wife expecting their second child.
And now it’s silly season among the coaching ranks, where schools are looking for new leaders. Johnson is in a good position, with an overall record of 81-12 at LCSC and 116-41 in his five-year head coaching career. More than likely, he’s going to get calls from those interested in his services. The question is: Will he answer?
He would have every right to do so. Will he leave? I’m not sure.
This is a golden era right now for LCSC’s men’s basketball team. If all the players from this team return in 2021-22 thanks to an extra year of eligibility, all the pieces are in place for another potential run.
Just don’t take Johnson for granted. He’s here now, but could be gone at the drop of a hat. Enjoy him. Savor his work. You don’t know if you’ll have someone of his ilk again.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.