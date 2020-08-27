Originally in this space today, I was going to write about how it seemed high school sports were back, and how we at the Tribune were going to cover them moving forward this fall.
Then it became Wednesday in the year 2020.
Four years to the day San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt to protest racial injustice in the United States, the entire NBA and WNBA schedules were wiped out, several Major League Baseball games postponed, and all but one Major League Soccer game was not contested because the players in those respective leagues decided to take the bull by the horns and respond to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man in Kenosha, Wis., that took place late Sunday.
This certainly has been a year unlike any other in my life. A pandemic. Racial unrest. Mail service issues. Wild weather. Lord know there’s probably about 10 other items I’ve missed. Every day seems a year long.
It doesn’t seem right to talk about high school sports right now. I will down the road. Today is not that day.
Why are we here?
It’s because we as a society refused to listen to the pleas of Kaepernick. It’s because we as a society didn’t listen when Eric Garner was choked to death in July 2014. It’s because we didn’t listen when Michael Brown was brutally killed by Ferguson, Mo., police less than a month later. It’s because we as a society didn’t listen when Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland in November of the same year.
Athletes were told to stand down, to “shut up and dribble,” or “stick to sports.” The NFL paid lip service to Kaepernick then. He basically was blackballed by owners who were more concerned with political beliefs than what was going on in society.
We’re here because no one listened after Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot while jogging in his neighborhood in Georgia. No one listened after Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot when police officers burst into her Louisville, Ky., apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. And it seems no one has listened since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day after Floyd allegedly attempted to use a $20 bill that an employee in a store thought was a counterfeit.
Sports figures in the area took to social media after the Floyd killing to express their concerns about racial inequality. The NBA was the most progressive in this regard, allowing players to post messages on the back of their jerseys along with painting the words “Black Lives Matter” on the courts at Walt Disney World’s bubble.
And now everything could be coming home to roost.
The fallout this time started when the Milwaukee Bucks, close to where the Blake shooting occurred, refused to take the court for their Game 5 of an Eastern Conference first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Then came word that Chris Paul (Oklahoma City) and Russell Westbrook (Houston) had met inside the bubble to discuss the situation, went back to their teams, and the Thunder and Rockets opted to not play. The Lakers and Trail Blazers quickly followed suit, and the entire NBA playoff schedule for the day was wiped out.
The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds shortly thereafter decided not to play, as did the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres. All of the WNBA’s players stood behind their NBA brothers, first saying they were going to pause their games at the seven-minute mark to denote the number of times Blake was shot, then later postponing all games on the schedule.
And although we’re still moving forward with our high school football previews, this was a day I felt I couldn’t talk about our plans for the fall.
This is a day for all of us to reflect on ourselves and think about what we can do to help bridge the divide.
Because until we walk a mile in oppressed peoples’ shoes, we’ll never understand what they go through.
Someone had to stand up for what they believe in, what they think is right. The players of the NBA, WNBA, MLB and MLS did what they had to do.
This is a seminole moment in our country and society. Now, its up to us to stand up for our fellow brothers and sisters.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.