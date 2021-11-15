There are no moral victories in football, but if there were, Idaho would have gotten one Saturday.
The Vandals held their own for 38 minutes of game time against No. 3 Montana State at a packed Bobcats Stadium, making for some nervous glances from many of the 17,000 fans in attendance and causing a couple of biased comments to escape the commentators on the ESPN+ telecast late in the contest.
Several times towards the end of the game, the MSU homers mentioned how “this is the perfect time for us to use our terrific home field-advantage with our great crowd” — or something along those lines.
Sure enough, the raucous and loud Bobcats faithful contributed to a delay of game penalty in the fourth quarter when the Vandals were stuck on their own 14-yard line.
Caleb Lightbourn’s ensuing punt from his own end zone into the wind went only 28 yards and MSU milked four precious minutes off the clock before it scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run by Tommy Mellott. That left the Vandals with two minutes, no timeouts and a pipe dream that didn’t pan out.
MSU (9-1, 7-0 Big Sky) took a 20-13 victory and maintained its undefeated record against Football Championship Subdivision opponents this season. It also extended its winning streak to nine games — its longest mark since 2011.
Idaho dropped to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Big Sky.
Going into the game, the Vandals were 21.5-point underdogs. If someone were to ask me, I would’ve said that sounds about right.
After all, the Vandals last month lost by 50 points to Eastern Washington (Oct. 16) and by 20 to Montana (Oct. 23) at the Kibbie Dome — two other Big Sky teams ranked in the top 10 and teams that are considered rivals (meaning the games should generally be close).
So where was Saturday’s Vandal team in its other six losses this season? Outside of a 27-20 loss to (Now No. 6-ranked) UC Davis on Oct. 2, Idaho’s defeats have largely been disappointments considering the expectations going into the fall.
Idaho’s biggest leap over the weekend seemed to come on defense.
Going into the game, MSU was second in the Big Sky in scoring offense at 32.3 points per game.
And while the Vandals did allow 258 rushing yards, they limited MSU to 106 yards passing and garnered timely stops on defense, including several three-and-outs and an interception by Marcus Harris in the red zone in the second quarter.
Idaho was also playing without starting quarterback Mike Beaudry for the third time this season. Coincidentally, all three games the senior missed were UI’s three biggest opponents — EWU, Montana and MSU.
Idaho coach Paul Petrino didn’t elaborate on the QB’s absence but alluded to it being injury related.
In stepped sophomore Zach Borisch on short notice and he performed admirably against arguably the toughest defense the Vandals have faced in conference play. Borisch went 8-of-18 passing for 157 yards and one touchdown and ran for 70 yards on 23 carries. He was sacked five times.
If the Vandals can build on their positives against the Bobcats — like tough, timely defense and few costly mistakes on offense — then Idaho has an opportunity to end the season on a high note against Idaho State in its finale this weekend.