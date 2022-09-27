Making a statement

Idaho senior running back Roshaun Johnson sticks the football out just before getting to the end zone during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona at Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

 Cody Roberts/Idaho Athletics

After every Idaho win, it feels like we’re living in an alternate reality.

There was never a sign of doubt in Idaho’s 27-10 win against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.

