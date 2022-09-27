After every Idaho win, it feels like we’re living in an alternate reality.
There was never a sign of doubt in Idaho’s 27-10 win against Big Sky opponent Northern Arizona on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Ariz.
After Idaho’s performance against two Power Five teams the first two weeks, I asked if these were the “same ol Vandals?”
It’s become clear after the past two weeks this is a completely different team.
Jason Eck’s coaching staff has breathed new life into a program that seemingly has been dormant since its 61-50 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win against Colorado State in 2016.
Here are some obvious and under-the-radar improvements Idaho has made in its four games that haven’t been done in six years:
Winning
The clear and most obvious difference is the Vandals are winning.
UI has now won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. If Idaho wins this Saturday against Northern Colorado, it’ll be the first time the Vandals have won back-to-back conference games since 2019. It’ll also be the first time Idaho starts 2-0 in conference play since rejoining the Big Sky in 2018. It’ll also tie Idaho’s best start to a season (3-2) in more than a decade and the first time its won three straight since 2009.
Quarterback play
Gevani McCoy is a breath of fresh air at quarterback. The Vandals haven’t had consistency at quarterback since receivers coach Matt Linehan was under center in 2016.
McCoy’s best attribute has been his decision-making. He has just two interceptions in four games, both of which came during the Sept. 3 season opener against Washington State.
He’s completed 70 percent of his passes for 775 yards and six touchdowns.
In the three games McCoy appeared in the 2021 fall season, he threw four interceptions and completed less than 47 percent of his passes for just 205 yards.
What changed?
Confidence has to be a major factor.
Winning a four-person quarterback competition during camp while being considered the fourth man in line before the race also will bring the best out of a competitor.
He’s also been able to rely on Idaho’s rushing attack. The Vandals’ ability to possess the ball for long periods of time has enabled McCoy not to play from behind. McCoy has succeeded in manageable situations where he doesn’t have to get everything back in one shot. However, when he needs to, he’s shown his ability to uncork the long ball.
His deep accuracy has been demonstrated by his connections with Jermaine Jackson. The duo have connected on three pass plays that went for 40 or more yards this season.
Eck is a guy
We talk about Eck almost every week when talking about Idaho’s turnaround, but it’s worth repeating because it’s really special.
The Vandals have a lot of players on their roster who were there last year, so how is this turnaround happening at such a rapid rate?
The answer: The coaching staff.
Eck has to be one of the early frontrunners for Big Sky coach of the year just based on what he’s done for an Idaho program that’s been a perennial punching bag in the conference.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
