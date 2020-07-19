Coaches and athletic directors on both sides of the Snake River and the Blue Bridge have more concerns to deal with than just their normal, everyday issues when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
Of course, there’s nothing normal right now. But there is one complication that could leave those leaders with a severe case of heartburn, one that certainly won’t be cured by guzzling an entire bottle of Pepto-Bismol.
The issue of transfers.
Students transferring from district to district within a state certainly can present a tricky proposition. There’s a tremendous amount of paperwork to deal with, mainly transcripts of school records. Rumors always seem to swirl about star players who think about moving from one district to another for numerous reasons, be it because a parent could have to relocate for a new job, or a student needing to live with a grandparent because of a specific family situation, or for a more nefarious reason: because of a program’s winning culture and that player wants to be noticed more so he/she can leverage that into a better deal for a college scholarship.
This is becoming a hot topic, particularly in Idaho and Washington in recent days, mainly because of the possibility of the Gem State going ahead with its fall sports season as it currently stands while the Evergreen State is on a pause.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association delayed the start of its fall sports season by two weeks July 8, pushing the beginning of practices from Aug. 19 for football and Aug. 24 for other sports, to Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for other sports. If that timeline sticks, and we should know more about that when the WIAA executive board releases more information from its Tuesday meeting on Wednesday, then the football season in Washington would begin on Sept. 18.
The Idaho High School Activities Association released its return-to-play protocol Thursday, and is set to start practices for all sports Aug. 10. Soccer and cross country has start dates of 10 days after first practice, which would be Aug. 20. Football begins Aug. 28, with some schools conducting a Week 0 event Aug. 21.
So now the question is: What if both plans continue on the same path? How would transfers be handled?
“Obviously, it requires residence,” Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams told me Thursday after the Inland Empire League conducted an ADs meeting in Coeur d’Alene. “They have got to establish residency. We have got to clear them through the IHSAA. We’ve got to make sure these moves are legitimate. There’s a process that we have to go through. I can tell you right now, and I can speak for Lewiston High School only, we will dot our I’s and cross our T’s on that.”
There are some schools who won’t make that kind of transparency known. In fact, where I come from in Ohio, there have been notorious, under-the-radar, “recruiting” scandals that basically were wide open, particularly in Catholic schools, but none were truly provable because they were made under the guise of transfers.
WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said if the situation were to arise that the season somehow wouldn’t take place, or would be ‘flipped’ to the spring, there’s nothing in the rule book that says a kid couldn’t transfer to, say, Idaho, then go back to Washington and play twice in the same school year.
He also said he’s not concerned.
“If families want to move, they want to move, if it’s that important to them,” Hoffman said July 9 on an SB Live Washington podcast. “We want kids to play.”
Every coach and athletic director will tell you they are educators first and foremost, and sports come second. I firmly believe that. But this is something that has to be nipped in the bud right now. Kids should not be allowed to just move willy-nilly just because one state will play in the fall and another could play in the spring.
Hoffman, who just completed his first year in charge, seems to be an optimist. Williams, who will begin his seventh season as AD, is more of a realist.
“We had all kinds of people saying if you’re not going to make a decision, we’re going to move,” Hoffman said. “Well, where were they going to move to? They’re going to move to Arizona. Well, good luck. We’re going to move to Idaho? Well, have you seen the map?”
Hoffman recounted a family trip he recently took to Montana where he was looked upon strangely because he decided to wear a mask while there. But then he did research.
“But then I started reading the information, and they’re going up 50 percent weekly,” Hoffman said. “Granted, they’re starting with a small number, but they’re going to be where we were weeks ago.”
Hoffman is Nostradamus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Montana has just 2,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19. But in the past week, the number of infected has increased almost 50 percent.
And Hoffman said he’s more concerned about the amount of abuse a 15- to 18-year-old kid could be putting on his body by competing, hypothetically, in two football seasons.
“So, yeah, so if a kid is able to go over there and play football, and say for some reason we end up with spring football, it’s really a question for the parent,” he said. “Is that really what’s best and is that healthy and safe for your kid to play two football seasons within three or four months, I don’t know. I would say I would hope you’re talking to your doctor or your medical experts on that because that would be my greater concern is the amount of contact that they could be exposed to.”
So if someone wants to, say, up and cross the Blue Bridge from the Washington side and take up residency on the Idaho side, Williams has some advice.
“It’s not something that we would encourage, but like I said, these are different times and you’ve got to be ready for different scenarios,” he said. “The biggest thing is you do right by the kids and the families and you do right by the institutions.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.