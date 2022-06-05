In the aftermath of Friday’s winner-take-all game for the 65th Avista NAIA World Series title, the emotions in the first-base dugout were hard to ignore.
You saw Lewis-Clark State assistant Allen Balmer looking up and talking with one of his young children. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, couldn’t hold back his tears. One of men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson’s young sons was slapping fives with every single one of the Warrior players as they headed off the field to the locker room.
Even the normally stoic fourth-year coach, Jake Taylor, got a bit choked up when speaking to a reporter about the ride this team went on.
“I want to focus on what an amazing season we had and an incredible group of baseball players but better human beings,” Taylor said, before pausing to collect himself. “I’m proud to say ... we’re all a part of Lewis-Clark State College.”
It was an incredible journey these Warriors went on in 2022, and it ended with their eighth second-place finish in the Series. From the start of fall camp, through to the team-bonding road trip to California and Arizona in February, continuing with a program-record 28-game winning streak, having to mourn the loss of the legendary Ed Cheff and achieving three of four goals, this team will go down as one for the record books, not only as players, but as good stewards off the field as well.
“It’s an incredible group,” Taylor said. “They were selfless, they competed and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Senior shortstop Riley Way and senior second baseman A.J. Davis were the heart and soul of this team. Their achievements are too numerous to mention in this space. They capped a five-year career that saw their third season basically stolen by the pandemic, led this team to a third-place finish last season and their first championship round appearance since Jeremiah Robbins led LCSC (58-7) to its 19th title in 2017.
White developed into a steady fielder throughout the season and took his place as the team’s power hitter, swatting 20 home runs and finishing second in RBI with 76.
The quiet Sam Linscott let his speed and his bat do the talking. The senior outfielder and transfer from Marshall showed his all-around game by leading the way with a .399 average, hitting nine home runs, driving in 71 and setting a single-season program record by going 27-for-27 in stolen bases.
The trio of seniors Matt James, Zach Threlfall and Justin Mazzone not only held down the fort behind the plate, but they also filled in admirably when sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons was lost for two months with an illness and James and Threlfall had to play in the outfield to fill the void. Those two combined to commit just five errors on 283 chances while still being consistent at the plate. Mazzone turned into a doubles machine toward the end of the season, finishing with 24 and hitting .336 with 49 RBI in his lone year after transferring in from NCAA Division I Seattle.
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle showed throughout the campaign why he was a preseason NAIA All-American. He finished with a slash line of .340/.422/.608 with 16 homes, 22 doubles, 72 runs scored and a team-best 77 RBI.
What do the Warriors have to look forward to in the future? Glad you asked.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers developed into the ace in the hole LCSC needed right off the bat. He won a single-season program record 14 games, added a one-year high of 140 strikeouts, threw the first complete-game one-hit shutout since 2016 and the best part ... he returns in 2023.
So too does junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa. A marginal fielder at best in a platoon system with former Genesee standout Coy Stout and sophomore Dominic Signorelli when the season began, the Hilo, Hawaii, native had a coming-out party at the Series, hitting a two-run home run in a three-run seventh inning Wednesday to spur the Warriors to a 5-3 victory in an elimination game against LSU Shreveport. In the six-game tournament, he had a slash line of .318/348/.591 with a team-best two homers and tying for team-high honors with seven RBI.
All three players return and will form the nucleus of the infield. Add to that Sellers leading a bunch of returners on the pitching staff, and the Warriors next year look to be a force to be reckoned with.
Cheff probably would tell you this wasn’t the best Warriors team as far as record and finish, but he certainly would be smiling down from the heavens at what it accomplished this season.
“We’ll put some distance on this, and I’d like to think, in a great field like this, it’s always tough to lose the last one, especially when you have a fantastic baseball team like we did,” Taylor said. “They’re fantastic people, but they have nothing to hang their head about.”
