During a Washington State practice in 1989, Mike Price arranged for someone to dress up as Tommy Trojan, mount a white horse and come bounding onto the field, whereupon the first-year Cougars coach pulled out a toy pistol and pretended to gun the ancient Trojan down.
More than three decades later, Tommy is very much alive, even if he’s nowhere in sight during this empty husk of a college football season.
In other words, USC still exerts a mystique on its visitors — the Cougars in any event — and it somehow persists in the absence of Tommy, the white horse, the tubas blaring Fleetwood Mac and the legions of screaming Angelenos.
Nick Rolovich, another first-year Cougar coach, admires Price and has occasionally shown the same penchant for costume comedy. He has wisely declined to indulge it this season, because the Cougars’ real adversary — everyone’s real adversary in 2020 — is that spiky insistent blob known as the coronavirus.
But Rolo implied that he felt the USC mystique working its cardinal and gold magic on his guys during warmups Sunday before their 38-13 loss at virus-emptied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Pretty soon a bunch of TV viewers and cardboard fans sensed it too.
As long as we’re talking about first-year Wazzu coaches, let’s make it clear that the Cougars’ abominable performance in the first 23 minutes, as they fell behind by five touchdowns, didn’t closely resemble those of Paul Wulff’s abominable team in 2008. True, some of the numbers are similar.
What Rolovich sensed before kickoff was a touch of intimidation affecting his players. Chances are it came not from the ivy and classic architecture of the Coliseum but by the four- and five-star demigods on the other side, some of them intimately familiar to the two dozen Cougs who hail from Southern California and used to operate in their shadows.
The WSU-USC series turns 100 next year and includes only six Wazzu wins in Los Angeles. Even if the Cougars don’t know that statistic, they feel it in their bones.
The intimidation wasn’t terribly apparent on the opening series, when the Cougars drove 40 yards before freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura and receiver Travell Harris failed to connect on a fourth-and-1 quickie, perhaps thinking it was a free play because defensive lineman Marlon Tuipuloto had jumped offsides.
The flag didn’t fall. The Cougars did.
In their most miserable first quarter since the Wulff tenure, Wazzu gave up touchdowns on USC’s first five possessions, involving just 24 plays. Uncannily, the first four scores were by Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose name manages to indimidate in both saintly and mythopoeic ways.
But the coup de grace came from Talanoa Hufanga, a long-maned 215-pound junior safety who emanates gleeful wrath.
With the Trojans leading 14-0 in the first quarter, Hufanga put himself in the right mood with a gratuitous pro-wrestling move while WSU running back Deon McIntosh was already engaged with a wall of other defenders near the line of scrimmage. Hufanga grabbed and raised McIntosh’s right leg until he toppled, a ploy that touched off a brief skirmish with an incensed Cougar lineman Liam Ryan.
Then it came.
On second-and-8, the Trojans blitzed and de Laura unloaded over the middle toward Harris, who might have been off to the races if the ball had reached him. But Hufanga raised a mitt, narrowly batted it upward, then seized it.
His 37-yard runback not only set up a touchdown — by St. Brown, of course — but featured a classic insult to a true-freshman quarterback who’d just made a critical mistake and was now making a diving attempt to limit the damage.
He hurdled him. Not beautifully but effectively. De Laura threw another interception to start the next series, and the game was essentially done.
Sometimes the dynamics of this series seem as rooted as ancient history.
