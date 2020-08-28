High school football in Idaho returns today after months of uncertainty, and to mark the occasion, the Tribune is spotlighting the brightest local stars.
What follows are five must-watch players out of the 15 prep schools in our area. It’s important to note this prediction is focused on game-changing talent within the players’ respective classifications, rather than a ranking of the individuals.
Cole Martin
The majority of opposing Whitepine League Division I coaches concur: Prairie’s electric running back is the obvious choice as the top guy in a league known to be the best in Class 1A-Division I play.
But the Pirates’ stalwart won’t only be a problem for defenses.
“I know a lot of people talk about his running back skills,” Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said, “but as a linebacker, he’s really daunting. I’d think that’s what he’ll probably be going for collegiately.”
The reigning 1A-DI MVP was tabbed the unofficial WPL preseason player to fear most this year, as informally voted on by league coaches this week.
And it makes more sense when considering his own coach, Ryan Hasselstrom, considers Martin as perhaps the best running back he’s seen in his run at the football machine in Cottonwood.
“He’s really big, and he’s fast,” Hasselstrom said.
Anytime a player from a 1A Idaho school gets a high school All-America nod from a national publication — Sports Illustrated, in this case — “you should probably keep your eye on him,” Schnebly added.
Martin compiled more than 1,600 yards last year, scoring 24 times and torching opponents for an eye-popping 11 yards per carry. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder picked off six passes, and was a sure-tackler in the Pirates’ swarming defense, which stifled foes throughout an eventual perfect, State-winning season in 2019.
Alec Eckert
At this point, Eckert just looks like one of the Class 5A Inland Empire League’s most college-caliber players.
That’s exactly what he set his mind on accomplishing this offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior defensive end/offensive tackle packed on a lot of muscle, while retaining a quick step on reads and a high motor permitting for chase-down stops.
Eckert, for his efforts, has become a two-star college prospect, according to 247sports.com, which has him as a top-20 recruit in the state.
Asked to elaborate on Eckert’s development into an expected Class 5A star, Bengals coach Matt Pancheri said: “I think it’s because he’s 35 pounds heavier than last year, and he just worked his tail off in the weight room all year. He knew what he wanted to do and really set his mind on it.”
Eckert, per his Twitter, has been training this offseason with former Washington State standout running back James Williams, and keeping his college recruitment active, attending showcase camps.
Cruz Hepburn
It was impossible to keep a second Bengal off the list, especially one who’s already committed to play a sport at a Power Five school.
Sure, Hepburn is a baseball star by nature — having committed to the University of Washington’s program earlier this summer — but it’s impossible to deny the fluent movements and athleticism of a high-level D-I talent, in most part regardless of the sport.
“He’s tall for a running back, and as shifty as he is, that makes him a different kind of guy,” Pancheri said this summer. “He’s one of those kids, where it doesn’t look like there’s a hole, then he gains 9 yards. It looks like he’s going right, then he goes left.”
There were snaps last year when Lewiston’s headsets went eerily quiet as Hepburn went to work, slipping out of tackles and quite literally silencing crowds.
His crisp offensive movements likely will turn the most heads, but Pancheri said Hepburn’s skillset also will be showcased on defense this year in a defensive-back role.
Titus Yearout
Yearout’s basketball exploits should indicate how good of a quarterback he can be. The first-team all-state Lapwai point guard is a springy slasher with a quick step, acting as a pure floor general who can take charge of games and fuel his team.
Under center, that’ll translate.
“He’s a phenomenal talent, and he’s gonna cause a lot of fits for people,” Hasselstrom said.
Each of the league’s seven coaches placed Yearout among the WPL’s top three players. The 6-2, 165-pound junior, who started at receiver as a freshman, was named a second-team All-WPL quarterback and defensive back last season. Many could see him spearheading a return to State for the Wildcats.
“With his athleticism, he’s gonna be a handful,” said Potlatch coach Ryan Ball.
Dean Johnson
Prairie’s anchor in the trenches, Johnson projects as a next-level defender who racked up first-team all-state nods on both sides of the line.
The 5-11, 235-pounder tallied 38 total tackles and 7 1/2 sacks, with five forced fumbles and four recovered last year during the Pirates’ 11-game dismantling of everyone.
“In my opinion, he’s the top guy,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “He’s an absolute beast, an exceptional D-lineman. I think he’s the best player in the league this year.”
“He’s a dominant, tough player,” contributed Ball.
The senior was included in every league coach’s top-three predictions. He should prove to be a game-breaker in the run-heavy WPL.
Honorable mention
Grangeville program veteran Tori Ebert, who’ll be relied on mightily for the 2A Central Idaho League champs ... Clearwater Valley’s Dylan Pickering, who WPL coaches agree is one of the state’s toughest linebackers ... Prairie quarterback Cole Schlader, a savvy second-team all-state pick ... Kamiah’s Gabe Eades, a lightning fast former receiver who’ll run loose as a signal-caller this year ... Kendrick’s Matt Fletcher, a load-bearing running back and mainstay Tiger linebacker.
