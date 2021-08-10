I’ve already committed to helping out with future editions of the Avista NAIA World Series. But for now, it’s farewell.
I am moving on from the Tribune, effective immediately.
In my 3½ years here since graduating from Idaho, I’ve enjoyed learning about this unique valley and traveling to its many exceptional surrounding areas. I appreciate the people who were welcoming and assisted me in covering their stories — and those who followed along with the work.
I treasured the storytelling freedom I had here and the wide variety of sports and subjects I had the opportunity to explore.
The late nights of the Series at Harris Field, Klay Thompson’s jersey retirement celebration at Washington State and the coziness of Moscow and the Kibbie Dome on fall Saturdays stick out to me as college-coverage highlights.
On the prep level, it was hard to beat the annual trip to Boise for some state tournament hoops. I won’t soon forget sitting in high school parking lots after Friday night football games, filing a story from my car in remote yet quaint towns.
I plan to announce my next move later this week on Twitter @ClarkTrib, where I will likely continue posting about Cougars/Warriors/Vandals and various Tribune area preps for years to come.