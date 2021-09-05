Football Championship Subdivision teams like Idaho are used to playing nonconference games against the “Big Dogs” of the Football Bowl Subdivision, like the Vandals will face this week in No. 17 Indiana of the Big Ten Conference.
What the Vandals aren’t as accustomed to is being the Big Dogs themselves. They got to play that starring role Saturday in a 68-0 win against an NCAA Division II Simon Fraser crew that found itself fighting well above its weight class — literally.
Just look at the trenches.
Rahsaan Crawford, Idaho’s big sixth-year senior nose tackle, weighs 309 pounds. The Simon Fraser center in front of him? A 255-pound freshman, Kai Tinker.
It didn’t take long for Crawford and Idaho’s veteran front seven to smell the proverbial blood in the water.
“From like the third play of the game, you could kind of tell that those guys were looking with the wide eyes,” Crawford said. “They were looking like, ‘Oh man, we’re about to be in here for a long one.”
Crawford likened the matchup to former heavyweight champion boxer Mike Tyson in the ring across from one of the 44 opponents he knocked out.
“It’s kind of like that Mike Tyson effect when he always talks about how he looks at a guy before the match,” Crawford said. “He looks at him, and he looks at him and he looks at him and when that guy finally breaks eye contact, he knows he’s got him.”
Crawford and fellow UI front-seven members Noah Elliss, Charles Akanno, Nate DeGraw, Kayode Rufai, Tre Walker, Fa’avae Fa’avae — and a host of others — created chaos in the Simon Fraser backfield, holding the Canadian team to negative yardage for most of the first half.
By halftime, Crawford and many of his teammates went from players on the field to player-coaches on the sideline as UI’s second- and third-stringers entered the game.
“I’ve been here since 2016 — I’ve played every single game — and I’ve never ever come off, what, one drive into the second half?” Crawford said. “It was different, but I got the opportunity to coach guys up, got the opportunity to still be a leader from the sidelines.”
The Vandals’ task this week will be to not get too wide-eyed themselves when they walk into 52,000-capacity Memorial Stadium against a (currently) ranked Hoosiers team in Bloomington, Ind.
Indinia, aka IU football, experienced a meltdown of mind and body in its opener against Iowa:https://t.co/Pcqb1jsJyj— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 5, 2021
Easier said than done.
Idaho has not beaten an FBS team since it moved down to the FCS and joined the Big Sky Conference in 2018.
The Vandals are 0-4 against the upper division in that span, their previous win coming against then-conference foe Georgia State in 2017 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
They’ll face two of them this season — Indiana this week and at Oregon State on Sept. 18.
“A lot of our guys never in their life get to play at a Big Ten Stadium, never in their life get to play at a Pac-12 stadium,” Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “I’ve been lucky enough that I’ve got to coach (in) all those different leagues, but some guys might not, so this is the one time they get to. So let’s go.”
UI’s first FBS victory since joining the Big Sky likely have to wait at least another week. The Hoosiers will be itching to use Idaho as a punching bag after falling to Iowa 34-6 Saturday in a battle between two of the nation's top-20 ranked teams.
Idaho was Mike Tyson in Week 1. Now, it’ll find out what it’s like to go against him.
We've waited forever for this IU football season. And that’s how it started??https://t.co/Pcqb1jsJyj— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 5, 2021
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.