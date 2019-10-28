Even more than most coaches, Mike Leach likes to view his opponents as faceless, almost archetypal. When feeling especially philosophical, he’ll call them “the other guy.”
They’re the reason you play the game, but make no mistake. The game is all about you.
So it was slightly out of character during his weekly news conference last Monday when the Washington State coach repeatedly took gentle, unprovoked jabs at that week’s faceless foe, the league-leading Oregon Ducks — or at least their coaches and media following.
He suggested a disconnect between the praise Oregon generally elicits with its recruiting triumphs and the “stunned” admiration it elicits with its success on the field.
For almost four minutes, he mused about Oregon coaches’ habit of covering their mouths when communicating play-calls via headset on the sideline. He playfully invited a reporter to collaborate with him in the manufacture of coaches’ “mouth veils” that would wrap around the head like “Zorro masks.”
More admiringly, he compared the exterior of the Ducks’ Autzen Stadium to Tolkien’s Middle-earth.
Such was the dawn of another eventful week of Wazzu football, highlighted by HBO’s ego-boosting portrait of the Cougars on “24/7 College Football” on Wednesday and climaxed by another ego-bruising game three nights later.
The Cougars’ 37-35 loss at Eugene, Ore., secured by Camden Lewis’ 26-yard field goal as time expired, felt like a resounding comeuppance — payback not only for Oregon, which snapped a four-game losing streak in the Duck-Coug series, but for general notion of faceless opponents in CougWorld.
It was payback for all those successful late-game Wazzu rallies against various foes of recent years, coolly engineered by Luke Falk or Gardner Minshew and abetted by moments of clutch defense (remember those?) and more than a few lucky breaks.
There was a karmic debt accruing there, and the invoice has been sent to Anthony Gordon, who in the past month has lost three games in which he’d directed a go-ahead scoring drive inside the final six minutes. In this case, his touchdown pass to Brandon Arconado left 60 seconds on the clock. Too many, Gordo.
During that Leach presser last week, The Pirate didn’t voluntarily mention the four WSU assistants who have committed mutiny the past three years by jumping to the Duck Ship Lollipop.
But a reporter did broach the subject, and Leach responded humorously, saying the Ducks should let him know whenever they need anything else. The scribe asked if former assistants in the enemy camp worried him. “Generally not,” he said, “because all your games are on film.”
One of those ex-Leachians didn’t stay long in Eugene, but the three who remain there had spent a combined 16 years with the Coug boss and can probably do as good an imitation of him as Gordon did for HBO. And the most recent to bolt, linebackers coach Ken Wilson, did so in January and therefore knows not only Leach but most of his roster as well.
Yes, any opponent can study game film. But how many can thereby glean the type of knowledge of Leach and his players that Wilson, Jim Mastro and Joe Salave’a have?
Leach’s Cougars, remember, are perpetual underdogs who thrive on surprise and novelty — unconventional schemes that work partly because their opponents have only a week to prepare for them. Surely those advantages are on the wane in Eugene.
To Cougar players and fans, the toughest of those coaching departures to accept was that of Salave’a, the hulking Samoan ex-NFL stalwart who had built a Wazzu pipeline to Polynesia but, seemingly heartbroken by the off-field turbulence surrounding some of his players in 2016, reluctantly fled for UO early the next year.
The Ducks’ roster at the moment includes only one of Salave’a’s Samoan recruits, but he’s another stalwart, offensive lineman Penei Sewell, whose eyes blazed with intensity as he fanned teammates’ emotional flames before kickoff.
One might also note that Salave’a seems to have taken some of WSU’s defensive tactics to Oregon, meaning the Duck offense sees them in practice and is probably less vulnerable than other teams to them.
Of course, the Cougar-Duck series has been a wild one in recent years, the latest edition being no exception, and it’s impossible to gauge the impact of any of these intangibles.
Still, the sight of big Joe Salave’a on the Oregon sideline, characteristically bare-armed in 48-degree weather, made one thing clear. To Wazzu, the Ducks aren’t a faceless opponent.
