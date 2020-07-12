It’s fast becoming apparent that decision day is coming soon for high school sports in Washington and Idaho for this fall.
Earlier this week, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association delayed the start of fall sports practices for its teams by almost three weeks, moving the start dates from Aug. 19 and 24 to Sept. 5 and 7.
The Idaho High School Activities Association should be coming up with decisions in the near future about what their next steps will be.
The biggest and most overarching question on everyone’s mind, in this age we currently live in with the coronavirus pandemic, be it from a player, coach, administrator or fan perspective is this: Will there be a football season? The next question seems to be: If there is a football season, will it be played in the fall?
I have several thoughts about this, but I took this question to several coaches and athletic directors in the area for a pair of stories I did this week concerning the WIAA’s decision. Most are in agreement they want to play, and they want to play in the fall. But all are in agreement they want to do so, only if its safe for the kids and the community.
Not less than a few weeks ago, the stats in both states were showing the curve had been flattening and positive test results had either steadied or were on the decline.
But, just like the rest of the country, that positive rate has gone through the roof. According to stats obtained by the Idaho Statesman, Idaho has failed twice in Stage 4 of Gov. Brad Little’s reopening plan, and already the Gem State is flunking three of the six criteria it needs to make it all the way back to what most would define as “normal.”
And according to the New York Times, since the state has reopened, Idaho has seen a 1,491 percent increase in cases. The Times count has Idaho with 10,073 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with deaths at 101.
In Washington, the past 40 days have seen a spike of almost 17,000 positive cases, almost doubling the total the state had on June 1. The total number of deaths stands at a little more than 1,400. Most of the state is in Phase 2 of reopening, which means only small groups of players can take part in conditioning activities.
That includes Spokane County, where most of the competition for teams in our area is. Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties, all with teams in our area, are all in Phase 3 of reopening, which means some larger groups can get together.
No matter, the numbers were haunting to WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman,
“Two or three weeks ago, before we saw this huge spike, I was very optimistic,” Hoffman said on a podcast on SB Live Washington on Thursday. “I was even thinking we were going to be able to get to football. Well, football is not only Phase 4, but the Department of Health has to determine at what else besides being in Phase 4 allows us to play football, wrestling, competitive dance and cheer. We don’t know that answer yet. If we finish right where we’re at right now, that means something remarkable has happened with this virus.”
In his framework for reopening Idaho schools he announced this week, Gov. Little essentially left the decision of sports in the hands of the state’s athletic governing body.
Ty Jones, executive director of the IHSAA, told me in an email this past week the organization conducted final steering committee meetings, and should have an outline to the board of directors early this week for approval. The hope would be for an announcement next week as to what the next move is. As it stands, practices begin for Idaho schools Aug. 10.
But neither state has to go far to see where the trends are heading.
New Mexico on Thursday decided to push football and soccer to the spring season. Arizona is at least delaying the start of high school sports. And the holy grail as far as football is concerned in this country, Texas, is bracing for the possibility of no football this year. The superintendent of schools in Dallas told MSNBC on Thursday it’s “highly unlikely” there will be any high school football in that state. Let that sink in for a second. Texas. No football? Seriously.
Other states around the country are mulling their options. West Virginia is pushing back its high school sports season. Utah is moving forward. Ohio is looking to do the same thing after abruptlt firing its high school sports association’s executive director in what has been termed as “disagreements” and “shouting matches” between the boss and his staff, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Tennessee kicked the can down the road but has four proposals on the table as to what to do. One of them includes the possibility of “flipping” seasons. That would entail moving sports such as soccer and football to the spring and moving softball, tennis, track and field, and baseball to the fall.
There have been rumors floating around about that in these parts. One coach I talked to emphatically said that’s a no-go and explained the reasoning by saying those kids already have lost one season and to do that again would be devastating.
Scott R. Jedlicka, an assistant professor in the department of educational leadership and sport manangement at the college of education at Washington State and creator of covidcfb.com, a tracking website on the impact of the coronavirus and its impact on major college football, told me in an email Friday there’s no reason right now anyone in the country should be playing high school sports.
“The current state of the pandemic, the known and unknown risks posed by COVID-19 (both to athletes themselves and those with whom they might come into contact), and the logistical challenges of playing sports under these circumstances outweigh the benefits of high school sport participation in most cases,” he said. “If circumstances allowed and exceptions were to be made, I think the most plausible options would be sports that are 1) played outdoors and 2) require minimal interpersonal contact. More generally, I think the current situation does serve as an opportunity to be creative in how we think about high school sports programs and whether there are alternative ways of getting the benefits of sport participation while avoiding the risks associated with the pandemic.”
In the SB Live Washington podcast, Hoffman was broached about the possibility of kids leaving the state of Washington to play football in the fall elsewhere, then possibly returning if the WIAA decided to move the sport to the spring.
While he said it’s within the rules, Hoffman brushed it aside.
“Well where are they going to move to?” Hoffman asked. “They’re going to move to Arizona. Well, good luck. We’re going to move to Idaho? Well, have you seen the map? We’re going to move to Montana. I was just on a short trip, took a family friend over to a family event, a two-day trip back and forth to Montana, and we were like the aliens wearing masks. But then I started reading the information, and they’re going up 50 percent weekly. Granted, they’re starting with a small number, but they’re going to be where we were weeks ago. So, yeah, so if a kid is able to go over there and play football, and say for some reason we end up with spring football, it’s really a question for the parent is that really what’s best and is that healthy and safe for your kid to play two football seasons within three or four months, I don’t know. I would say I would hope you’re talking to your doctor or your medical experts on that because that would be my greater concern is the amount of contact that they could be exposed to.”
So what’s going to happen? I’m no epidemologist and certainly am not going to pretend to play one in this space. But if you put me in a corner and said my life depended on it, I hate to be the Debby Downer, but it’s not going to happen.
God I hope I’m wrong. I want to be proven wrong especially for these kids’ sake. I’ll eat my fair share of crow. But nothing is trending in the direction that says its going to happen. And that’s all I have to go on right now.
And just like Hoffman, and all of the other coaches and administrators around the country, my heart breaks.
