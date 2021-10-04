If a receiver for one of the Los Angeles-based members of the Pac-12 had made the catch that Calvin Jackson Jr. of Washington State made Saturday, one imagines the nearest official immediately and eagerly raising his arms to signal touchdown.
Give the young man the benefit of the doubt, then check the video.
In this case, everyone's first reaction seemed to be: No way. There's no possible way Jackson had landed inbounds and secured possession as he twisted to the turf.
Nice try anyway, young man.
Jackson saw the incompletion signal and punctuated his stunning play with two crisp, knee-raising leaps in protest, while quarterback Jayden de Laura tried to fill the void by raising his own arms into a touchdown sign.
In the ensuing moments, the replay was queued up and, yes, remarkably, indisputably, Jackson had made a legal reception. He had planted a foot, perfectly timed his leap, looked the ball into his right hand as he rotated toward the sideline, then landed with one foot barely inbounds before spinning to the ground. His left hand never touched the football.
Extremely nice catch, young man.
But that's where the Cougars are right now. In any event, it's where they were a few days ago, before Jackson's amazing 5-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter in Berkeley, Calif., helped inspire them to a 21-6 win against California. “Helped” is an operative word, since other sources of inspiration abounded on the other side of the ball.
During the Cougars' previous seven games dating to last season — six of them losses — they had severely lowered the world's expectations of them. It's as if they'd regressed an entire decade, to 2011, before the strange saga of Mike Leach and the stadium renovation and eventually Gardner Minshew and ESPN GameDay.
One victory won't dispel that notion. But it should release some — some, I say — of the pressure that's been building inside and outside the program, and maybe it will bring the Nick Rolovich-era Cougars closer to understanding themselves.
They must refuse to be passive. That seems to be the conclusion of their second-year coach. After all, refusing to be passive is what their defense is doing, to great effect.
The Cal Bears, who are grappling with their own identity issues, are placing more chips on their offense than usual this year, especially on the arm strength and mobility of quarterback Chase Garbers and the ranginess of their receivers. But Wazzu, after spotting the Bears a touchdown on their first possession, used clever and voracious defensive pressure to neutralize the Cal attack.
With their plethora of fast and spirited edge rushers like Brennan Jackson, Ron Stone Jr., Willie Taylor III and Andrew Edson, the Cougs are making particular hay with a third-down package featuring four edges along the front line. A four-edge front might be oxymoronic, but it's also been highly effective for the Cougars all season. In this game, it was nothing less than dominant.
On consecutive Cal series in the first half, third-down situations yielded a four-edge chase of Garbers resulting in a no-gain tackle by linebacker Justus Rogers, a Jackson sack aided by safety Daniel Isom, and a pass batted to the ground by Jackson while an offensive lineman virtually tackled Stone.
The WSU offense still is looking for its counterpart to the four-edge front, as it were. Health problems at quarterback have hampered the Cougars' quest for offensive cohesion and staying power, but de Laura returned from a still-worrisome knee injury, flashed his usual energizing Hawaiian mojo and directed back-to-back touchdown drives to open the game. Some up-tempo tactics looked key.
But the WSU offense slowed in the second half, continuing a trend that began last year. At Rolovich's behest, the Cougars placed a new emphasis on taking occasional shots downfield, on the theory that big-play pop is the main thing they're lacking. They mostly whiffed in that regard, and their longest gain of the day was 23 yards.
On the other hand, how do you define a big play? A 5-yard touchdown catch worthy of Mikhail Baryshnikov is at least a start.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.