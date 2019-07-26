Lewiston will be the host this week of the American Legion AA state baseball tournament for the first time since 2014, and for the 34th time since the Idaho Legion program started in 1926. With the exception of 1927, the AA state tournament has been held every year since the initial year, with the winner earning the right to advance to one of eight regional tournaments. The Twins have won 20 of the 33 state tournaments held in Lewiston.
From its inception until 1959, the regional winner had to work their way through a sectional tournament before earning a spot in the American Legion Series.
Since 1960, the eight regional tournament winners have proceeded directly to the Series, now held in Shelby, N.C.
The first 20 Idaho state tournaments hosted by Lewiston were held at Bengal Field, until moving to Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field in 1979. Lewiston, by far, has hosted state tournament the most. Boise has hosted 14, and Pocatello 13. Pocatello hosted the first two tournaments, and won eight-of-the first ten titles.
The “AA” tournament was formerly known as just the “A” legion tournament until 1987, when Class “AA” and Class “A” replaced the Class ”A” and Class “B” designation. To determine district and state champions, Idaho’s class “AA” is split into three areas: A, B & C. Area A covers Idaho County north to the Canadian border. Area B teams come from southwest Idaho, and Elmore and Owyee counties. Area C encompasses the remaining state of Idaho. The four previous Idaho State Tournaments were held in Coeur d’Alene, Boise, Twin Falls and Nampa respectively.
The “AA” state tournament consists of eight teams. Area A enters one team unless hosting, then two teams, such is the case this year. Area B sends four teams, unless Area A is hosting, then three teams. Area C has three participants every year.
American Legion Baseball competition in 2019 is open only to players born on or after January 1, 2000. Any individual born before January 1, 2000 is not eligible. A team’s total school enrollment cannot exceed 1,000 students in grades 10, 11, and 12. To be eligible for playing Idaho American Legion baseball, players have to be age 14 on or before September 1st of each season. No team may have more than 18 players on any roster at any time.
One thing to watch for in the tournament is pitch count. No player may pitch more than a total of 105 pitches per day. Any pitcher who pitches more than 30 pitches in a game may not pitch in any subsequent games that day. A day is defined as 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. A pitcher must wait one day if he throws 31-45 pitches, two days between 46-60 pitches, and three days if he throws 61-80 pitches. Any count over 80, the pitcher has to wait four days to take the mound again. One change enacted two years ago, that will help preserve arms, games are now only seven innings, instead of nine.
The Mountain View Toros from Meridian are the defending state champions. They defeated the Boise Gems 10-4 in the championship game at Nampa last year. It was the fourth overall title for a team from Meridian, the first since 1994. The Toros were the third different program to win the title in three years. The last team to repeat as state champions was the Boise Capitals in 2016. Twelve different cities have won the state title since 1926, including Treasure Valley from Ontario, Oregon.
The Lewis-Clark Twin program leads all the Idaho teams with 39 state titles. Teams from Boise have a combined 19 state titles, and Pocatello has won the championship 10 times.
The Twins appeared in 15 straight championship games from 1961 to 1975, winning a state-record 12 consecutive titles from 1961 to 1972. During the 12-year streak, the Twins accumulated a record of 47-2, including 25 straight victories. Pocatello won the first four state titles, the second longest winning streak. The Twins also won four straight from 1939 to 1942. Pocatello also has finished as the runner-up 22 times, including thirteen times between its 1936 & 1973 titles. The Twins have 12 runner-up finishes.
Except for the Twins program, North Idaho has had very few representatives in the championship game. Coeur d’Alene has five second-place finishes, the last one coming in 2001. Genesee is the only other North Idaho team to play in a championship game. In 1937 Genesee hosted Burley in the state championship, which at that time was a best-of-three competition between two teams. In front of an estimated 1,200 fans, Burley took game one 9-7. The next day, Burley won game two 5-2, and headed to the regional tournament in Yakima, Washington.
The Idaho state champion has won 12 regional championships, and advanced to the American Legion World Series eight times, including the last two seasons. The defending state champions, Meridian, played in the 2018 Series, and the Twins in 2017. The 2017 appearance by the Twins was their sixth. The only other Idaho team to play in the Series was Pocatello, which played in the first-ever Series at Philadelphia in 1926. Pocatello, and the Twins, in 2001, are the only teams to make it to the American Legion World Series title game, both finished runner-up.
Here are the scores from the 13 title games won by teams other than the Twins in Lewiston.
1952. Payette defeated Lewis-Clark 12-11
1956. Twin Falls defeated Lewis-Clark 12-7
1959. Boise defeated Lewis-Clark 1-0
1974. Caldwell defeated Lewis-Clark 9-0
1976. Nampa defeated Minico 11-4
1982. Nampa defeated Pocatello 5-4
1984. Caldwell defeated Rexburg 9-7
1987. Meridian defeated Pocatello 13-7
1995. Nampa defeated Pocatello 3-2
1999. Boise Gems defeated Lewis-Clark 15-4
2002. Treasure Valley defeated Boise Senators 11-5
2012. Idaho Falls defeated Meridian 8-4
2014. Boise Gems defeated Meridian 5-2