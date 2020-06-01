The respect for venerable former Lewis-Clark State baseball coach Ed Cheff is palpable, even if playing for his Warriors teams often proved to be the most grueling stretch of one’s life.
Still, looking back, players recount tales of Cheff’s intense practices and daunting instruction often with a laugh and admission that those days and that instilled Cheffian mentality shaped them for the better. They say they wouldn’t have changed a thing.
So, let’s take a look at some of the more amusing stories and quotes compiled over the last week — regarding Cheff and the Warriors’ grindstone ethos — that didn’t make it into the NAIA World Series week features.
Spring 2000: A downhill slide
At some point early in the 2000 season (the exact date couldn’t be recalled), LCSC was set to play host to some unimpressive foe, but a much more weighty problem was afoot — untimely rain.
Some of the Warriors had perhaps stayed out a little too late the night before, then overslept and didn’t realize the showers had begun early that morning, a few hours before a doubleheader with some nondescript opponent.
Bad news for L-C. There was a rule for Cheff’s teams: “If it was raining, you had to run to the field and put the tarp down,” said closer Wes Hutchison, one of a handful to space that obligation.
They showed up to Harris Field late, anticipating some sort of punishment.
Ed had ’em run the hill.
Yes, that’s right, the Lewiston Hill, via the Old Spiral Highway.
“We barely had enough guys to pull the tarp,” said catcher/infielder Trevor Brown, one in the other group, which got to Harris Field on time. “That first game, we had like nine or 10 players. We had pitchers playing positions.”
Here was the command, though: You just had to run up the hill, not back down. How you returned was your prerogative. Those punished made it to the top in a 35-degree chill, so how would they return?
“You start going ‘Banzai!’ down the hill in the mud,” Hutchison said. “... I bombed into some barbed wire.”
They made it back to the park in time for Game 2, and a couple of them even played.
March 1987: Bigger than D-I
If you’ve forgotten one of the more humorous of L-C’s “upset” wins over much larger schools, here’s a rundown of their run-in with Minnesota in Arizona.
The ranked Gophers were searching for a tune-up opponent in preparation for an ESPN game against Arizona the next night. Minnesota’s coach called up the administrators of a tournament hosted by Grand Canyon College in Phoenix, inquiring about a team with a free slot. LCSC was available. Minnesota players/coaches presumably chuckled, and thought, “Who are they? This’ll be easy,” and even exhibited that kind of thinking in local media ... that ticked off the W’s.
“Here comes Minnesota with their warm-ups and five uniforms, and here we are, an NAIA school, the sad sacks of the world,” laughed outfielder Brett Holley. “We absolutely handed it to ’em (25-6).”
Holley, after smacking a double — with the score something like 16-4 in the fifth inning — remembers a Gophers infielder trotting up to him during a pitching change, shaking his head in dismay and disbelief.
“We’ve never played a team as big as you guys,” muttered the humbled Gopher. L-C players who reached the pro ranks would be known to outwork their D-I counterparts in the minor leagues and in spring training. Several times it happened that professional veterans told them to take it down a notch.
“We were big, strong and physical,” offered Holley, referencing L-C of the 1980s and also a trend that has permeated the program. “We lived in the weight room. That’s how Ed punished. If we played a seven-hour doubleheader on a Saturday, we’d be in the weight room for three hours after. I’ve never been around a baseball team so physically strong. Almost everyone benched 300 pounds.
“We had the Cheff mentality: We’re not going around you, so you better get out of the way, or we’ll roll you.”
October 1983: Friday night flight
Do-it-all outfielder Allan Peterson remembers a certain brisk practice in the fall, during which the L-C boss was none too happy with his team’s effort.
Cheff had an errand to attend, so he instructed the Warriors to “run, and don’t stop until I get back,” Peterson said. Assistants were there to make sure of it.
Little did they know that the coach’s errand was … “he went and reffed a Lewiston (High School) football game, I think it was,” Peterson said, laughing at the thought of it.
About 2½ hours later, Cheff arrived back at Harris, and put the gents at ease. I wonder if he was still sporting his stripes.
“You never questioned why, you just did it,” Peterson said. “He had a way of bringing out the talent in you.”
February 2000: Noatee
Cheff, like the New York Yankees, employed a uniform policy that included regulation of the face: No beards allowed. Mustaches are … ehh, OK (you’re pushing it, bud).
But early that season, during a road trip at Grand Canyon University, Hutchison was feeling the goatee.
“I was having a good season. Maybe I was cocky,” he acknowledged. “I shaved, but I left a little growth on my chin. I knew the rule, and I knew I was breaking it.”
The hawk-eyed skipper spotted Hutchison from afar, hiding among a group of teammates.
“‘Get the (expletive) off my field,’” Hutchison remembers Cheff’s instruction. “‘I was like, ‘For what?’ So, he reaches over everyone, drags his finger across my chin, ‘That!’ ”
Hutchison, in full uniform, scurried out of sight and began to scour the immediate area around the stadium for anyone who appeared to be potential mules for portable razors.
Thankfully, Hutchison scored. He dry-shaved posthaste, and trotted back out there, where he was welcomed without jeers from Cheff for the remainder of the day.
“It was all about not sticking out among your teammates,” he said.
March 1991: Why didn’t you listen?
Catcher Larry Ephan recalls a Hawaii tournament in which the Warriors didn’t perform to their capabilities, and were charged with running “four or five hours, no exaggeration,” at a facility behind the baseball stadium they’d just played at.
“You had grown men crying,” Ephan said.
Afterward, L-C was to jog it off, back to the hotel a couple miles down the road. Ephan — one of a few Hawaii-born players on that team — instructed the others to follow them, but some erred, and hadn’t been listening.
“It was about at 4 when we had to run back to the hotel,” Ephan said. “... At about 11 at night, some of them were just getting back in their uniforms.
“We had no quit in us. He taught us resilience at its highest level. … The sick part is, I’d do it all again in a heartbeat.”
EXTRA-INNING QUOTES
Ephan: “The most important part of our seasons was always during the fall. Chopping wood, boxing — you could sense it building the aura of our team, like, ‘No way we’re not winning (the Series) again.’”
Dave Bingham, catcher/outfielder in the early-1990s: “They’d be intense practices, trust me. This was during (Cheff’s) heyday. I can see plain as day: (current Warriors coach) Jake Taylor in pregame, and coach smoked a ball so hard that Jake didn’t have a chance to move, and he got pelted right in the chest.
“Basically, you were tough, or you weren’t.”
Cheff was known to test his infield by walloping balls around the diamond during practices. As Holley suggested: “If you’re doing that all day, why wouldn’t everything else be a piece of cake?”
Scott Baldwin, mid-1990s pitcher: “Cheff was hard on you all season, then those last few weeks, he’d ease back. Right around Series time, we’d start loving the game a little bit extra.”
Trevor Brown, early-2000s catcher/infielder: “We always had another gear, no question. I had buddies that played for visiting teams, and there was always some intimidation to play us.”
Troy Silva, infielder in the mid-1990s: “Stories about Cheff are usually under-exaggerated. The one I remember most, was we were at home (in 1996), and we lost a game we never should have. He told (assistant Duane Church) to ‘run ’em until four seniors quit.’ We ran until 3 a.m., and no one quit.”
Jessie Mier, mid-2000s catcher: “Ed Cheff has humbled me more than anyone I’ve come across, and in a good way. I think that’s been a strong part of my growth as a baseball player, and not only that, but a human being.”
When asked which he’d choose between running Lewiston Hill, chopping wood all weekend or preparing for a smoker boxing match, Mier replied: “No sane man would choose any.”
