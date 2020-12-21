During a three-play stretch in the second quarter of Washington State’s season-ending 45-28 loss at Utah on Saturday, Jamire Calvin vented two years’ worth of frustration.
First he used a dance step to make a cornerback briefly stumble, just enough to allow the Cougar receiver to speed ahead of him for a 49-yard reception.
If the ball hadn’t been underthrown, he’d have scored.
The next play, he caught a pass on a slant, absorbed an emphatic hit that stung the defender more than it did Calvin, then galloped into the end zone.
If his knee hadn’t touched the ground after the hit, he’d have scored.
The next play, he faked left, glided right, made a catch and dove inside the pylon.
For the first time in two years and 32 days, Jamire Calvin had scored.
It was a cathartic sequence, not just for the junior receiver but for anyone who has witnessed his talent, anyone who had sensed his dejection as he sat out the 2019 season with a foot injury, then seemed to puzzle with a new offensive system and new quarterback during the awkward first three games of 2020.
Come to think of it, maybe it was cathartic for any Cougar fan who’s simply tired of feeling imprisoned by the coronavirus pandemic and saw Calvin’s triumvirate of big plays as a jailbreak.
So maybe a lot of fans forgave him for what happened next. Calvin rose to his feet and, in the same motion, hurled the football underhanded toward the virus-emptied stands at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
This is called excessive celebration and the NCAA doesn’t like it.
The 15-yard penalty forced Oscar Draguicevich to kick off from the 20-yard line, and Britain Covey returned it to the Utah 40. If a Ute hadn’t negated some of the runback with a block in the back, Calvin’s exclamation point to his catharsis could have been costly. As he was heading for the sideline after the TD, first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich sternly told him as much.
That series of plays was the centerpiece of an emotionally charged Wazzu surge that featured three first-half takeaways and produced three touchdowns in seven minutes.
Somehow, though, the Cougars’ 28-7 halftime lead looked precarious to anyone who’s been watching them this season.
This team, like so many teams, has been shadowed by the coronavirus all year. Three of the Cougs’ seven games were canceled by the little devil, and their roster has been depleted not only by injuries but by positive virus tests and protocols, transfers related to the Pac-12’s equivocal approach to the pandemic, and players who perhaps foresaw this fiasco and decided before the season to opt out.
Because of the virus, Rolovich never had the luxury of spring drills with which to inculcate his run-and-shoot principles to a team brought up on a different conception of spread offense. He never had a legitimate, distraction-free set of preseason workouts. His Cougars played with fire and panache but not much savvy or stamina. They got outscored 91-41 in the second half.
For the Cougars, as for everyone else, the virus saved the worst of 2020 for last. After barely meeting the Pac-12’s recommended 53-player threshold before boarding their plane the previous day, Wazzu absorbed a few injuries and, according to Rolovich, virtually ran out of viable defensive linemen and safeties.
The Cougars’ final four possessions resulted in three fumbles and an interception. Throw out one meaningless late drive and they mustered only 46 offensive yards after halftime. The Utes scored 38 unanswered points and won handily.
Through the entire bizarre Pac-12 season — which had been delayed, then canceled, then turned into a seven-week winter carnival devoid of spectators — the players and coaches kept a stiff upper lip and seemed thankful for every chance to play the game to which they’ve devoted their lives.
But it says something about 2020 that almost 20 teams throughout the country, including the Cougars and Utes, have announced during the past several days they have no interest in playing a so-called bowl game.
College football in 2020 has been cathartic. And it’s been empty.
No mas, corona.
