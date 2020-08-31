I’ve heard about it so long. In fact, it was one of the pitches made to me in my job interview for this position. “If you were to come here, your kids will be able to go to school in a state-of-the-art facility,” I was told.
It wasn’t the biggest reason why I came here (if we’re being honest, it was my chance after almost 12 years to once again lead a sports department), but the fact Lewiston was in the process of building a new high school certainly was a selling point. My children are relatively young (my daughter just turned 9 and my son is 7), so it’s going to be a minute before they hit the new facility in the Lewiston Orchards.
However, I decided what better way to spend a couple of hours on a nice, Saturday afternoon than to take a drive to the new school located on Warner Road and check out the athletic facilities there.
All you have to do is feast your eyes on the scenery on the drive around near the school and it’s certainly majestic, with the beautiful hills as a backdrop. Then just as you make that left-hand turn through the turnabout next to the school district office and head toward the high school, you completely understand what the talk was all about.
It did take my breath away. How could it not? And I hadn’t even gotten inside yet.
As I looked to my right as I pulled into the entrance, there were several gleaming tennis courts that looked like they haven’t been touched yet. But there they sat, all prepared for when high school athletes can commence their season in spring 2021, as long as the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t rage out of control.
But what I was really there to see was on the inside. And really there was only one word that could come to mind. Wow.
In fact, it’s what Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams heard all of Saturday, during a nonleague triangular volleyball match involving the Bengals, Lakeland and Sandpoint.
“It’s quite a facility,” he said. “And to have success today, it’s big for a new coach, and I’m pretty pleased.”
He’s been there for the most of the process too. The journey began in 2004, when the first attempt at a bond issue failed with just 46.3 percent of the vote. Twice, in 2010 and 2011, bond issues were put on the ballot and each time the majority of residents voted in favor. However (and this was something new I learned in doing a little research), in Idaho school measures require a 66.67 percent supermajority to pass. The school board passed a resolution in September 2013 calling for a ninth through 12th grade high school, and finallly on March 14, 2017, a whopping 75 percent of voters approved the bond issue, setting in motion where we’re at today.
“We had tradition where we were,” Williams said of the building on 9th Street, which served as the high school from 1928 until this past spring. “We got the most out of what we had and built that tradition, and now we’re just going to expand on that tradition with this. It’s not like that’s going to change.
The facility has a couple of auxiliary gyms in the upper level, several locker rooms, a state-of the-art weight facility and the main floor is a gem. Also, the school installed a mini-Jumbotron and will be using it for fan interaction as well as advertising.
“It feels surreal, I won’t lie to you,” Williams said. “You almost have to shake yourself. When the kids are out there playing, it’s like I can’t believe we’re actually here. It’s almost not real, you have to take a step back and actually enjoy it because it’s been so long. It’s awesome.”
The visitors left impressed as well. Many from Lakeland and Sandpoint came up to Williams throughout the long afternoon and raved about the facility.
So did volleyball coach Cassie Thompson. Thompson, who is in her first year in charge of the Bengals, said it would be a true home-court advantage.
“I tell (the players) that this is our house now, and we have to make sure that other people know that,” said Thompson, who was born in Pullman and was a standout at Garfield-Palouse. “We need to be respectful and thankful for that. Have some pride and ownership.”
The Bengal volleyball team took pride and ownership Saturday at its new house, despite the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The spectators generally were physically distanced (I saw it mainly as families sitting together), the players were separated when not in the match, all coaches were masked-up as were game officials.
Lewiston beat Sandpoint in three sets, Lakeland in four. On this day, the final score probably didn’t matter. Because in the end, the biggest winner was the community.
