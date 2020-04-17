This is the sixth in a series profiling high school seniors whose quests either have been put on hold or ended by the coronavirus pandemic.
She’s not a pessimistic person by nature, but even Jaiden Anderson saw what was going on around her and thought to herself there was no way possible high school sports would take place this spring.
“Just seeing all these other places that (shelter-in-place orders) was happening, like schools getting shut down early on and all of the isolation stuff, I kind of realized it was going to have a ripple effect around everything,” said Anderson, a senior at Kendrick High School.
She’s a smart teenager, and she knew what was going on around her. So did the rest of her teammates on the Tigers’ softball team, who have had their seasons put on hold because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
In Idaho, there are 1,609 reported cases of the coronavirus, with 41 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Thursday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 22 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 10 deaths, the most in the state. The past four days in the area have been the deadliest on record so far, with five confirmed deaths.
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control’s website has reported 632,220 confirmed cases, with a total of 31,071 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). As of Thursday, the CDC website is reporting deaths of persons who were confirmed to have COVID-19 and probable deaths because of the coronavirus. According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbs to 671,349, with a total of 33,286 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Thursday.
There could be an ultimate decision on the season coming today, as the Idaho High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors will be meeting. On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little extended the stay-at-home order through April 30.
Next door in Washington, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled its spring sports season April 6.
But those seniors were celebrated in Kendrick and across several districts here in the area April 10 when the #BeTheLightID campaign came through. Facilities at the participating schools turned their lights on for 20 minutes. Citizens of each community were invited to drive by those facilities and honk their horns to show appreciation to those seniors for what they’ve done the past four years.
“It was really cool to see the community come together, try to support us in any way they could and do something special for us, because we’ve had everything taken away from us,” senior middle infielder and pitcher Megan Brocke said.
Kendrick was expected to contend for another state title in Class 1A again this season. Led in part by Anderson and Brocke, the Tigers went 13-5 a year ago and beat Potlatch in the title game at Genesee High School for their first championship.
Anderson hit .538 with six doubles, two triples and a home run. Brocke batted .488 with four doubles, two triples and two homers.
Seniors Gracie Heath, Lauren Morgan, Mina Sandino, Mya Brown and Gracie Maland also comprised part of that title team in 2019. Morgan, a pitcher and first baseman, hit .475 and had four triples, Heath, an outfielder, was a .308 hitter. Sandino, a catcher, hit .543 with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run. Brown, a third baseman, had two triples and hit .605. Maland, an outfielder, batted .389 with two doubles.
Anderson said she was crushed once she found out she had to start physical distancing from classmates and couldn’t be around her teammates.
“I miss (being around my teammates a lot),” Anderson said. “I was really looking forward to my last softball season.”
But it’s not like they haven’t been busy during this time. While trying to stay in some kind of shape for the possibility of a season, they’ve been working on schoolwork and doing jobs.
Brocke has been helping her father, Bert, a few days a week at George F. Brocke & Sons Inc., in Kendrick, which is a processing plant for small seeds such as peas, lentils and chickpeas, as well as grass seeds. She’s been helping out in the shipping department.
“It’s kind of like my own little business,” said Brocke, who will head to the University of Idaho in the fall to study business economics. “It teaches me to manage what product I have, and how to talk with the customers and how to resolve any problems that we have with the shipping or packages arriving damaged.”
Anderson has been helping her brother, an electrician, as he works to help flip a house. She’s also been doing yardwork for several older residents.
As far as staying in shape for a possible season, Brocke has been going to a field and hitting with a friend, practicing good physical distancing. Anderson has a gym in her house, so she’s been doing some weightlifting.
But while there’s still a glimmer of hope of playing, reality, of course, is setting in.
Brocke recalled an incident after going to Boise in March when school districts started canceling in-person learning, fearful of receiving a phone call about not going to school or playing.
Then there’s the case of Anderson, the realist. She had the feeling her high school career was finished and was just coming to grips with that prospect.
“When this all started, I never really kept my hopes up,” Anderson said. “I always thought about the worst thing that could happen. I guess I never really had my hopes up real high so my heart wouldn’t get broken.”
