PULLMAN — When Pullman’s Kevin Tucker woke up Thursday, just two miles from his home golf course that was about to host a prestigious United States Golf Association men’s amateur qualifier, he had no idea he’d be in the running until the end.
More than 15 hours of golf and 36 holes later, the Washington State assistant men’s coach forced a 2-for-1 playoff, finishing tied for second at 8-under-par 132 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Josh Gliege of Meridian, Idaho, won the playoff for the second qualifying spot with a birdie on No. 1 — Tucker had a par — and the champion and other spot went to Craig Ronne of Eugene, Ore.
But Tucker secured the top alternate spot and completed a stellar, albeit grueling, two rounds of golf.
“Even though I lost the playoff, I’m really happy with the way I played,” Tucker said. “I thought it was a great day.”
More than 60 golfers, one coming from as far away as Thailand, congregated here for a chance to earn a spot in August’s national amateur championship at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
With clear skies, temperatures in the 80s, a light breeze and the occasional monoplanes flying overhead, the golfers proceeded to play from the early morning into the evening.
Only two of them managed to beat or tie Tucker, who easily was the top dog among 10 locals that represented Moscow, Pullman, Clarkston, Lewis-Clark State College, WSU and the University of Idaho.
Tucker was steady all day, always within striking distance of the top of the field. He capped his second round with a 40-foot putt on No. 9 to secure a spot in the playoff.
“That was huge,” he said.
In the first round, Tucker hit it into the water on No. 17, but managed to save bogey, then he birdied on No. 18 to round it out with three birdies in the final four holes.
“It’s a very long day,” Tucker said. “You just have to be patient, plot your way around the golf course and see what happens at the end.
“It’s cool because you don’t really know what anybody’s at, so you can just stay in your own lane and see what happens.”
The tournament’s overall winner was a fellow Pac-12 Conference representee. Ronne, a University of Oregon golfer, won the qualifier by with a 9-under 131.
The highlight of his run on the hilly course was an eagle on a par-4 in which he drove it within 10 feet of the hole and nailed the ensuing putt. He also had 10 birdies on the day.
“I was playing great going into it, so just managing expectations, like I knew I had it in me to go low out here,” Ronne said. “But just stayed patient, got on some good stretches and my best golf came out today in spots.”
Ronne attributed some of his success to his caddie and best friend Blake Bartlett, who showed up to help him after the two hadn’t seen each other at all in more than six months.
Bartlett drove from Richland, Wash., to meet Ronne for the big day.
“We were just laughing the whole time. It was fun,” Ronne said. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Not every golfer had a caddie — Ronne didn’t have one the first time he played the event last year — and he said it was clutch to have someone helping with the bag on a long, hot day.
“He really helped me carrying the bag ’cause it took a lot of weight off the shoulders and helped the body stay a little more fresh than guys who had to pack,” Ronne said. “That was me last year. I was packing and it was tough.”
Ronne said he recently played a tournament on the East Coast at a course similar to where the championship will be held, so he feels ready for his first U.S. Am.
As for Tucker, even if his alternate spot doesn’t turn into a spot in the field, he’ll still be at the event as a caddie for one of Cougar players, Preston Bebich, who made the tournament at a qualifier last week in Tacoma.
“It would’ve been fun to play, and who knows, I might still get in as an alternate,” Tucker said. “(But) it’s going to be a fun week even if I’m not playing.”
