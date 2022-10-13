Postseason play for area football teams is rapidly approaching.
With that being said, the playoff picture still is pretty murky. A lot is left to be determined with a handful of games remaining.
Clarkston will take a short bus ride to Ray Hobbs Field for the first time since 2018 to face Class 2A Greater Spokane League rival Pullman at 7 p.m Friday.
Lewiston will battle for its postseason life at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field against Lake City.
Finally, Lapwai travels to Potlatch at 7 p.m. Friday in a game that’ll keep the winner’s postseason hopes alive.
Clarkston at Pullman
The Bantams (4-2, 2-1) and Greyhounds (3-2, 2-1) are in a three-way tie for second place in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with West Valley with just one league loss.
Clarkston routed Pullman 41-20, but just months earlier thanks to the season being moved because of the pandemic, the Greyhounds slipped past the Bantams in a 37-34 bloodbath.
“That was one of the best high school games that I’ve ever been a part of,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We were down 20-7 at one point and we just kept chipping and chipping away before we ended up getting the win.”
Both teams have young, talented game managers at quarterback who have dynamic pass catchers all around the field.
“(Carter) Stienwand will probably be the best quarterback we face all year,” Cofer said. “We’ve faced him ever since he was a freshman, and he just makes really good decisions with the football.”
The game could be decided by which defense causes more turnovers. In Pullman’s 30-24 overtime loss Oct. 6 to Shadle Park, it forced three turnovers.
“Turnover margin is one of the biggest statistics in all of football,” Cofer said. “But it’s more about what we do after forcing the turnover. Last week, we forced three turnovers but didn’t cash in on any of them. We have to fix that this week.”
Lake City at Lewiston
The Bengals lost 42-35 in heartbreaking fashion Friday to Class 5A Inland Empire League foe Post Falls on the road, putting a damper on Lewiston’s playoff hopes for the time being.
In order for the Bengals to stay alive, they have to beat the Timberwolves this week.
Lake City (2-5, 0-1) scored just two points in a loss to Coeur d’Alene on Saturday. The Bengals (5-2, 0-1) should score more than the 14 the Vikings put up against the Timberwolves.
“They’re really strong in the middle,” Pancheri said. “This won’t be an easy win for us. We’re going to battle for everything in this game.”
Lewiston needs to make a statement offensively and defensively in order to carry some momentum into its regular-season finale Oct. 21 against Coeur d’Alene at home.
Lapwai at Potlatch
The most interesting high school football league in Idaho just might be the Whitepine League Division I.
And how have the tables turned in favor of the Wildcats (3-3, 2-3). After their 34-28 loss to Kamiah on Aug. 26, they lost standouts Ahlius Yearout and Herschel Williamson.
Lapwai players were dropping like flies. Now, the Wildcats as healthy as they’ve been all season.
The same cannot be said about Potlatch (4-2, 3-2), which lost star players Wyatt Johnson and Waylan Marshall to season-ending injuries in its 46-38 win Sept. 30 against Logos.
Being healthy at the right time might be all Lapwai needs in its drive to make the postseason.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.
