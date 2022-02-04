Down double digits in the fourth quarter Thursday against the top-ranked Class 5A boys basketball team in the state, there was no panic on the Lewiston bench.
The Bengals methodically chipped away at the Timberwolves’ lead with exceptional 3-point shooting and a defensive performance that held Lake City to 17 points in the second half after allowing 40 in the first two quarters at Lewiston High School.
Then came the biggest 3-pointer of Braydon Forsman’s career.
On a pass that only silky smooth Chanse Eke could make, he found red-hot Forsman in the left wing with 50 seconds left and the game tied at 57. Forsman rose up and sank the game’s 19th shot from distance, his third, and the Bengals led for the first time since midway through the second quarter.
James White closed it out with a pair of free throws to complete the improbable comeback.
Lewiston 62, Lake City 57.
“Braydon stepped up at the biggest time,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “We were going to hold for one (shot), but with the way that kid played tonight, the way Jace McKarcher played tonight, you just trust them.
“You got seniors, you trust them with stuff like that.”
Much of the game between the two Inland Empire League heavyweights resembled an NBA 3-point shooting contest more than a regular-season high school basketball game.
Ten players hit 3s in the game, none bigger than Forsman’s go-ahead shot from outside that made it 63-60 in the final minute.
“Those are (shots), as a kid, that you practice outside in the driveway over and over again,” Ulrich said. “I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Added Forsman, “We were supposed to hold for one shot. I found an opening (and) you gotta shoot it.”
The Bengals (13-5, 3-3), coming off back-to-back losses to league opponent Coeur d’Alene and rival Clarkston, could have folded after falling behind by 12 at halftime and still trailing by 10 in the fourth.
Lake City’s inside-out game led by 6-foot-11 center Blake Buchanan (13 points) and sharpshooting guard Kolton Mitchell (20) gave Lewiston fits in the first half.
But battle-tested Bengals were not to be deterred.
Senior leader Jace McKarcher recalled being down 20 against the Timberwolves (17-1, 5-1) and fighting back within three points before eventually falling 67-56 on Jan. 13 in Coeur d’Alene.
So it was no surprise when it was McKarcher’s scoring that helped the Bengals cut the gap again.
The senior guard had a reverse layup, a 3 and a pair of free throws during Lewiston’s 20-5 run to end the game.
“I’m just proud of how we played,” McKarcher said. “I think that’s the best game we’ve played … We came together as a team and we just played with each other with heart and passion. That’s how we can play.”
McKarcher finished with 20 points and Forsman had 17. Eke tallied just three points but compiled a plethora of clutch assists and steals down the stretch for the Bengals.
White added eight points, including the two free throws to ice the game.
“Just the kids playing together, sharing the basketball, didn’t care who was knocking stuff down,” Ulrich said. “Chanse, he made some amazing passes tonight; James was huge on the glass — it was everybody.”
Ulrich said the key in the second half was controlling the tempo and having players hit big shots — in total, McKarcher had four 3s, Forsman had three, Cruz Hepburn had two and Carson Way and Austin Lawrence each hit one.
The coach also credited his two assistants, Shawn Nilsson and Dave Cornelia, with preaching about sticking to the game plan when things looked dire.
“The kids didn’t waiver,” Ulrich said. “A lot of this goes to coach Cornelia and coach Nillsson. They got on the kids, they harped on sticking to our game plan, and it’s their last year.
“They’re retiring at the end of this year, so it means a little bit more to them.”
For the Bengal seniors, the rowdy Lewiston student section and everyone who saw the comeback unfold, this will mean a little more too.
LAKE CITY (17-1, 5-1)
Blake Buchanan 6 0-0 13, Reese Strawn 2 0-0 5, Miles Jones 2 0-0 4, Cason Miller 0 0-0 0, Deacon Kiesbuy 1 0-0 3, Nathan Hocking 3 1-3 8, Zach Johnson 2 0-1 4, Kolton Mitchell 8 0-0 20. Totals 24 1-4 57.
LEWISTON (13-5, 3-3)
Chanse Eke 1 1-1 3, Jace McKarcher 7 2-4 20, Carson Way 1 0-0 3, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 6, Aiden Hottinger 1 0-0 2, Braydon Forsman 7 0-0 17, Michael Wren 0 0-0 0, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 3, James White 3 2-5 8, Drew Hottinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-10 62.
Lake City 19 21 6 11—57
Lewiston 18 10 13 21—62
3-point goals — Mitchell 4, Buchanan, Strawn, Kiesbuy, N. Hocking, McKarcher 4, Forsman 3, Hepburn 2, Way, Lawrence.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.