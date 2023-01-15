Lewis-Clark State scored 12 points in the final minute of the game, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback against veteran-laden Southern Oregon in a men’s basketball game Saturday at P1FCU Activity Center.
The Warriors (7-10, 4-7 Cascade Conference), who start four underclassmen and were playing their second game in 23 hours, couldn’t pull off the upset against the Raiders (11-6, 7-4) — but they sure tried.
An eventful final 30 seconds
SOU guard Atmar Mundu made a rare four-point play to put the Raiders up by 12 at 74-62 with less than five minutes left in what felt like it could be the game’s dagger.
Then, the scrappy Warriors made it interesting.
Freshman guard Erik Chaney banked in a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to cut the lead to 80-75. The Warriors forced a turnover on the five-second rule on the ensuing inbounds play, then Chaney popped another 3 from the corner to cut it to 80-78.
But the Raiders made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to hold on with a John Lustig trey sprinkled in between for LCSC.
It made for an interesting — and very, very long — final 30 seconds, however, the magical comeback was not to be.
“Obviously disappointed to lose, disappointed that we dug ourselves a big hole, but appreciate our guys for fighting,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said.
SOU’s vets the difference
Fifth-year player Mundu piled up 30 points and sixth-year forward Josh Meyer added 23 for the Raiders. The two veterans combined to shoot 16-of-22 from the floor and SOU shot 50% from the field as a team.
“(Meyer’s) a sixth-year senior who made sixth-year senior plays,” Johnson said. “Their point guard (Mundu), I actually thought 90% of the time we guarded him great. He just makes tough shots.”
LCSC’s scoring was much more balanced.
Chaney led with 17 points, senior Keegan Crosby and Lustig each tallied 14 points, sophomore Davian Brown had 11 and freshman Grayson Hunt added 10 a day after missing a game with an illness.
Courtney limited
LCSC sophomore guard Oreon Courtney, a 15-game starter who averages 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, played just three minutes.
Johnson said Courtney is banged up and on the mend.
“It’s been musical chairs with injury and sickness but I’m proud of our guys for having a next-man-up mentality,” Johnson said.