SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Senior guard Mikey Dixon finished with 18 points, but the Idaho men’s basketball team couldn’t rally from a 10-point deficit with a little more than three minutes to go Wednesday in falling to Big Sky foe Cal Poly 67-63 at the SoCal Challenge at The Pavilion at JSerra.
Junior guard Trevante Anderson added 11 points for the Vandals (1-5), who rallied by hitting almost 50 percent of its second-half and limiting the Mustangs (2-4) to just 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) shooting in the final 20 minutes. Cal Poly, however, outscored Idaho 14-2 in second-chance points and held on.
Kyle Colvin finished with a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs, who held a 47-33 edge on the glass that including a 22-10 cushion on the offensive end. Brantly Stevenson contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Dixon and Anderson scored five of the Vandals’ first six points to give Idaho a 6-4 edge. Rashad Smith’s 3 just before the first media timeout pushed the Vandals’ lead to two. However, Cal Poly strung together 12 of the next 13 points, paced by six points from Colvin, and took a 19-10 lead with 11:28 left before halftime.
Kobe Sanders finished a three-point play with 7:09 remaining that put the Mustangs in front by double digits for the first time at 30-18. But Idaho cut it to five at the 4:37 mark as junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. converted a pair of baskets inside and Dixon hit a layup.
The margin still was five with 1:44 to go, but Cal Poly scored the final four points of the half and went into the locker room up 38-29.
It stayed in that range for the first 10 minutes of the second half, but Colvin hit a pair of free throws that pushed the Mustang lead to 54-41 with 10:41 left.
Idaho got its deficit to within 57-50 just before the under-8 media timeout as Dixon and freshman guard Ethan Kilgore hit a basket each. But Cal Poly hit back with another five-point mini-run. The Vandals trailed by 10, but got it to within two possessions as freshman forward Tanner Christiansen converted a turnover into a layup and Anderson made a pair of free throws with 1:52 to go.
Cal Poly missed a shot, but Anderson traveled. After another Mustang miss, Dixon was fouled and he hit a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to make it 65-61. Idaho forced a tie-up of the ball, but Cal Poly retained possession and called timeout. The Mustangs were fouled and made both free throws.
Dixon was fouled on a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. He missed the first, but made the final two to make it 67-63. Colvin then was fouled with nine seconds to go. He missed both free throws, but the Vandals turned the ball over after the rebound and ended the comeback hopes.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at North Dakota State.
CAL POLY (2-4)
Colvin 8-17 11-15 28, Koroma 1-4 2-4 4, Franklin 2-8 1-2 6, Pierce 1-1 4-6 6, Taylor 1-3 0-2 2, Stevenson 3-11 4-5 10, Sanders 3-6 2-7 9, Kennedy 0-3 0-0 0, Jaakkola 1-2 0-0 2, Dhal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 24-41 67.
IDAHO (1-5)
Christensen 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 2-6 6-10 11, Bertain 0-2 0-0 0, Dixon 5-14 7-9 18, Smith 1-3 4-4 7, Pepple 2-6 0-3 4, Kilgore 1-3 0-0 2, Salih 0-3 0-0 0, King 3-3 1-4 7, Quinnett 1-2 3-3 6, Hanshaw 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 18-46 23-37 63.
Halftime: Cal Poly, 38-29. 3-Point Goals: Cal Poly 3-14 (Franklin 1-2, Colvin 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Stevenson 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), Idaho 4-15 (Smith 1-1, Quinnett 1-2, Dixon 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Christensen 0-1, Bertain 0-2, Salih 0-2). Fouled Out: Koroma, Taylor, Sanders, Smith. Rebounds: Cal Poly 44 (Colvin 10), Idaho 30 (Pepple 5). Assists: Cal Poly 10 (Sanders 3), Idaho 9 (Smith 3). Total Fouls: Cal Poly 29, Idaho 32. A: 1,700 (2,000).