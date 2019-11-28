Clarkston High School’s Jace Wessels seemingly does it all for the Bantam baseball team.
“Jace is one of those guys who plays wherever I need him to,” coach Bruce Bensching said. “Shortstop, third base, catcher, outfielder.
“He’s just a kid who works hard all the time and does whatever I ask him to do.”
That flexibility helped Wessels earn a baseball scholarship to Columbia Basin College, where the senior signed in early November.
Wessels, the son of Shane and Holli Wessels, said he’ll play pitcher and infielder for the Pasco, Wash., school. He said he chose the Hawks rather than Blue Mountain Community College and Walla Walla Community College “because I just liked the way it felt the most.
“It’s a pretty good-sized community college,” Wessels said. They’ve got nice facilities and they’re getting a bunch of new stuff in the next few years.”
Also new for the Hawks are their coaches.
“The new head coach is Stefan McGovern. He’s really good. I like him. And their pitching coach is Tyler Charlo from Lewiston. Tyler coached me in Babe Ruth one year.”
Asked what he remembered from his experience working with Charlo before, Wessels said that he was “really energetic, obviously loved the game and knew what he was talking about.”