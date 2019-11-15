WHEN/WHERE
7 tonight, Odessa
RECORDS/SEEDS
Colton 4-5 (No. 10), Odessa 9-0 (No. 1)
CONTEXT
Strength of schedule reportedly gave Colton an edge over Republic for the final at-large berth to the Washington Class 1B play-in round. Although Colton concluded its regular season with a losing record, the Wildcats went 4-4 in the rough-and-tumble Southeast 1B League.
PLAYER TO KNOW
Chris Wolf anticipated playing running back this year. Then, Colton’s projected starter at quarterback moved away on the eve of the season, and in coach Jim Moehrle’s words, Wolf “got thrown into the job.”
Wolf’s acquitted himself admirably, accounting for around 3,600 all-purpose yards.
TREND
Odessa’s given up just six first-half points all season and pitched four shutouts.