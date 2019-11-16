ODESSA, Wash. — Allowing 46 points in the first quarter, Colton received a thumping from Odessa 73-0 on Friday in a play-in game for the Washington 1B playoffs.
“They’re big, they’re just really good,” Colton coach Jim Moehrle said. “They’re No. 1 in the state for a reason. No doubt in my mind they’ll win another state championship.
“But I was proud of my guys. At the start of the year, if anybody would’ve taken bets, they wouldn’t have bet on us to make the playoffs.”
Josh Clark rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns for Odessa.
Moehrle said the Wildcats (4-6) were worried about fielding a team before the season because of low numbers.
“No one probably thought we’d do much of anything,” Moehrle said. “Great effort by those guys.”
Colton 0 0 0 0—0
Odessa 46 14 7 6—73
Odessa — King 26 run (run failed)
Odessa — King 49 run (Clark pass from Nelson)
Odessa — Clark 47 pass from Nelson (King run)
Odessa — Clark 36 run (Nelson run)
Odessa — Clark 24 run (Clark run)
Odessa — Deife 3 run (Elder run)
Odessa — Elder 20 run (kick failed)
Odessa — Deife 21 run (Nelson kick)
Odessa — Valverde 4 pass from Martin (Elder run)