Looks like Emily Collins means business this year.
The Lewiston High School senior sprinted to two wins in personal-record times Friday as the Bengal girls placed second in the 18-team, season-opening Lewiston Invitational track meet at Vollmer Bowl.
Pushed in both races by Highland junior Kadence Beck and taking advantage of pleasant conditions, Collins blitzed to a time of 57.99 seconds in the 400 meters, shattering the PR of 1:00.14 she posted in placing eighth in the Idaho Class 5A state meet last year.
In the 200, Collins won in 26.20, topping her previous best of 27.07. Beck also set personal records in placing second in the 200 (26.77) and 400 (58.66).
To top if off, Collins anchored the 1,600 relay to a win in a good early-season time of 4:09.34. Her partners were Ahnika U’Ren, Raeley Beeler and Damaris Stuffle.
The Bengal girls tallied 84 team points, second to Lakeland’s 89, while Coeur d’Alene led the 17-team boys meet with 113.13.
In a duel of promising sophomores, Stuffle beat Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger, the defending Class 2A state 300 hurdles champion, in the 100 hurdles.
Also opening with a bang was Lewiston senior thrower Thor Kessinger, whose winning mark in the boys discus of 155 feet, 8 inches, is the Bengals’ best in nine years. He also won the shot put as the Bengals placed third.
Moscow got victories from 300 hurdles runner Hannah Marcoe and its boys distance medley of Mick Perryman, Isaiah Mitchem, Tristin O’Brien and Emmett Brooks.
Troy’s Isabelle Raasch ruled the girls triple jump, where she’d claimed the Idaho Class 1A title last year.
The premier mark of the meet was turned in by Post Falls runner Sammie Wood, who won the girls 3,200 in a stunning 10:49.71. She took the 1,600 in 4:58.90.
Also eye-catching was the boys long jump mark of 21-11½ by Luke McCorkle of Sandpoint.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 113.13; 2. Post Falls 100.75; 3. Lewiston 82.13; 4. Lakeland 75; 5. Sandpoint 70.5; 6. Timberlake 55.13; 7. Lake City 43; 8. Kamiah 41.25; 9. Orofino 33; 10. Bonners Ferry 32.63; 11. Moscow 23; 12. Asotin 22.5; 13. Priest River 15; 14. Timberline 10; T15. Deary 3; T15. Troy 3; T15. Kellogg 3.
100 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.19; 2. Trevor Cogley, LC, 11.64; 3. Caleb Streeter, PF, 11.66.
200 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 22.81; 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 22.98; 3. Trevor Cogley, LC, 23.73.
400 — 1. Morgan Bunting, CdA, 53.97; 2. Dalton Laney, Lew, 54.10; 3. Aydden Johnson, LC, 54.10.
800 — 1. Jacob King, CdA, 2:02.50; 2. Ben Ricks, San, 2:04.01; 3. Lachlan May, CdA, 2:06.12.
1,600 — 1. Jacob King, Cda, 4:29.30; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:33.00; 3. Max Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 4:34.67.
3,200 — 1. Max Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:54.72; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:56.67; 3. Zack Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 10:04.75.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.49; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 16.22; 3. Caius Tebbe, Tmblk, 16.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 40.37; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 43.33; 3. Wyatt MacArthur, Tmblk, 43.40.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Streeter, Wolfe, Pine, Wild) 43.55; 2. Lakeland 45.03; 3. Timberlake 45.75.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Pine, Streeter, Wolfe, Berg) 1:32.69; 2. Sandpoint 1:34.68; 3. Lakeland 1:35.56.
Distance medley — 1. Moscow (Perryman, Mitchem, O’Brien, Brooks) 11:12.19; 2. Sandpoint 11:42.64; 3. Post Falls 11:51.17.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Daniels, Wolfe, Wild, Berg) 3:36.09. 2. Lewiston 3:39.23; 3. Timberlake 3:42.25.
Throwers 400 relay — 1. Bonners Ferry (Mai, Taylor, Thompson, Jacobson) 51.74; 2. Kamiah 51.75; 3. Orofino 52.05.
High jump — 1. Josh Haug, Lak, 5-10; 2. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 5-10; 3. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Cody Morse, Lak, 13-0; 2. James Bogdanowicz, CdA, 12-0; 3. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Luke McCorkle, San, 21-11½; 2. Carson Benner, Aso, 20-7; 3. Raganee Olivieri, Tmblk, 20-7.
Triple jump — 1. Chase Berg, PF, 41-3; 2. Joel Scott, Oro, 40-2½; 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-11½.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 49-8½; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 48-1; 3. Preston Jeffs, Lak, 45-5.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 155-8; 2. Trevor Miller, PF, 136-9; 3. Will Hurst, San, 134-4.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 89; 2. Lewiston 84; 3. Coeur d’Alene 82; 4. Post Falls 80; 5. Sandpoint 70; 6. Lake City 50; 7. Orofino 49; 8. Bonners Ferry 48.5; 9. Kamiah 27; 10. Timberlake 26; 11. Moscow 20; 12. Troy 19; 13. Highland 16; T14. Asotin 8; T14. Clearwater Valley 8; T14. Kellogg 8; T14. Priest River 8; 18. Deary 4.
100 — 1. Kytriana Burrell, CdA, 13.00; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 13.04; 3. Ketura Vogel-Greenwood, LC, 13.08.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 26.20; 2. Kadence Beck, High, 26.67; 3. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 26.75.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 57.99; 1. Kadence Beck, High, 58.66; 3. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:00.85.
800 — 1. Grace Rookey, San, 2:33.75; 2. Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 2:34.91; 3. Megan Heyns, Mos, 2:35.16.
1,600 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 4:58.90; 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 5:25.55; 3. Elliana Rietze, CdA, 5:41.73.
3,200 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 10:49.71; 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 11:23.59; 3. Megan Oulman, San, 11:54.4.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16.84; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.56; 3. Laney Landmark, Kam, 18.00.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.24; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.42; 3. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 49.63.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Whitehead, Vogel-Greenwood, McCormick, Boykin) 51.96; 2. Lakeland 52.53; 3. Timberlake 53.09.
800 relay — 1. Timberlake (Wall, Gervais, Kyllonen, Yerian) 1:51.08; 2. Lakeland 1:51.28; 3. Coeur d’Alene 1:51.87.
Distance medley — 1. Sandpoint (Clark, Betz, Rookey, Oulman) 13:27.66; 2. Lake City 14:29.88; 3. Lakeland 15:23.29.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (U’Ren, Beeler, Stuffle, Collins) 4:09.34; 2. Lakeland 4:20.70; 3. Post Falls 4:26.40.
Throwers 400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Hix, Stuivenga, Guffey, Paul) 1:08.99.
High jump — 1. Emma Harless, PF, 4-10; 2. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-8; 3. Landree Simon, Lak, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Amy Madsen, PF, 9-10; 2. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 9-0; 3. Morgan Burt, BF, 9-0.
Long jump — 1. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-1; 2. Raeley Beeler, Lew, 15-7¾; 3. Asha Abubakari, BF, 15-7¼.
Triple jump — 1. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-4; 2. Ava Mazzilli, San, 31-4; 3. Marissa Bershaw, LC, 31-3.
Shot put — 1. Asha Abubakari, BF, 38-8; 2. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-6½; 3. Ivy Smith, San, 34-10½.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicie, CdA, 112-6; 2. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 111-1; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 108-5.