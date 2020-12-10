AUSTIN, Texas — Charli Collier had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 23 Texas made 12 3-pointers in beating Idaho 73-48 on Wednesday.
Collier’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left in the first quarter put Texas ahead by double figures for good. Five of Texas’ seven baskets to start the second quarter were from 3-point range, and the Longhorns led by 32 at the break.
“Very disappointed in the first half from our mental standpoint,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I thought we came in intimidated and played intimidated. We talked at halftime that they are a basketball team just like any other. We looked like statues in the first half, but I thought we came out in the second half and played Vandal basketball and it was night and day.”
Texas (4-1) held Idaho to 4-of-27 shooting (14.8 percent) in the first half. Karisma Ortiz scored 15 points in the half for the Longhorns, making six field goals. Collier added 12 points and five rebounds and Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 11.
Ortiz finished with 15 points, Allen-Taylor had 13 and Celeste Taylor 10. Kyra Lambert, who was the only starter not in double figures. was one of three players with three 3-pointers. Collier grabbed her 500th career rebound in the second half.
Idaho (2-1) was led by Beyonce Bea with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Natalie Klinker, the senior who leads the nation in rebounding, also grabbed 11 boards and Sydney Gandy scored 11, all coming in the second half, going 3-of-5 from 3-point range and adding five rebounds.
“They got hot in that first half and that’s the gamble you take if you squeeze down and double down on the blocks,” Newlee said. “We made a couple of adjustments at halftime. I wanted us to spread out a bit. We really wanted to get out and take good looks in transition and get more into attack mode. I thought we did a great job attacking the rim in the second half.”
Idaho next plays at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington State.
“We are going to see similar size from Washington State,” Newlee said. “I think its a great learning experience for us and it’s a good mental thing for us as well. I already know we have a chance to be good, they just need to know it.”
IDAHO (2-1)
Bea 4-20 4-6 13, Klinker 2-4 1-2 5, Christopher 2-10 0-0 4, Gandy 4-9 0-1 11, Marxen 2-12 4-5 9, Carlson 1-1 0-0 2, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Atchley 1-8 2-4 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-65 11-18 48
TEXAS (4-1)
Collier 8-12 3-6 20, Allen-Taylor 6-14 0-0 15, Lambert 3-10 0-0 9, Ortiz 6-13 0-0 15, Taylor 3-12 0-0 8, Gaston 2-5 0-0 4, Warren 1-4 0-0 2, Holle 0-6 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-77 3-6 73.
Idaho 7 7 18 16 — 48
Texas 19 27 16 11 — 73
3-Point Goals: Idaho 5-21 (Bea 1-4, Christopher 0-2, Gandy 3-5, Marxen 1-7, Pulliam 0-1, Atchley 0-2), Texas 12-37 (Collier 1-3, Allen-Taylor 3-7, Lambert 3-5, Ortiz 3-10, Taylor 2-8, Holle 0-4). Assists: Idaho 8 (Marxen 2), Texas 20 (Lambert 5). Fouled Out: Texas Ortiz. Rebounds: Idaho 49 (Klinker 5-11), Texas 52 (Collier 4-11). Total Fouls: Idaho 13, Texas 22. Technical Fouls: None. A: 958.