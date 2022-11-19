BUTTE, Mont. — One thing that’s hurt Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team in this early season has been slow starts. Another one Friday certainly didn’t benefit the Warriors.

Bridger Larson scored 12 points in 13 minutes of action, leading four Montana Tech players in double figures as the 18th-ranked Orediggers cruised past LCSC 75-47 in the Montana Tech Fall Classic at Kelvin Sampson Court.

