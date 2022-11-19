BUTTE, Mont. — One thing that’s hurt Lewis-Clark State’s men’s basketball team in this early season has been slow starts. Another one Friday certainly didn’t benefit the Warriors.
Bridger Larson scored 12 points in 13 minutes of action, leading four Montana Tech players in double figures as the 18th-ranked Orediggers cruised past LCSC 75-47 in the Montana Tech Fall Classic at Kelvin Sampson Court.
“Tonight was all about Tech imposing its will on us for 40 minutes,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We have been working as a team to try and take care of the ball and keep people out of the paint, but tonight neither of those things happened. We will hopefully learn from this and find ways to be better and more competitive moving forward as a team.”
Asa Williams chipped in 11 points for Montana Tech (5-0), which held the Warriors (3-2) to 35.7 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers. Caleb Bellach and Keeley Bake each finished with 10 points.
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, and freshman forward Anthony Peoples Jr. also had eight points for LCSC, which went 8-for-25 from the field in the first half.
The Orediggers scored 20 of the first 26 points in the game’s first 11 minutes, 7 seconds, as the Warriors tried to find their footing. Montana Tech held a 20-point advantage at the 3:28 mark and eventually went into the locker room up 38-20.
LCSC got as close 38-26 early in the second half before the Orediggers steadily pulled away.
Montana Tech had advantages in second-chance points (8-2), bench points (30-21) and points in the paint (34-22).
The Warriors next play at 1 p.m. today against Providence at the same site.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-2)
Bennion 2-7 3-3 8, Crosby 3-8 0-0 6, Courtney 3-7 0-0 6, Abram 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Peoples Jr. 3-10 1-1 8, Lustig 3-7 0-0 6, Stockton 2-3 0-0 4, Warren 1-7 0-0 3, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 4-4 47.
MONTANA TECH (5-0)
Williams 4-9 1-1 1, Bellach 4-11 2-2 10, Ure 3-8 1-2 9, Dixon 4-8 0-0 9, Diekhans 2-6 2-2 6, Larson 4-5 4-4 12, Bake 3-4 1-2 10, Larance 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Torgerson 0-0 2-2 2, Deden 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-56 13-15 75.
Halftime — Montana Tech, 38-20. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 3-22 (Bennion 1-4, Peoples Jr. 1-4, Warren 1-6, Brown 0-1, Stockton 0-1, Crosby 0-3, Lustig 0-3), Montana Tech 8-18 (Bake 3-4, Williams 2-4, Ure 2-4, Dixon 1-1, Diekhans 0-2, Bellach 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 29 (Bennion 7), Montana Tech 32 (Diekhans 10). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 4 (Crosby 2), Montana Tech 12 (Williams 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 9, Montana Tech 10. Technical — Williams. A — N/A.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLBYU 67, Washington State 57
LAIE, Hawaii — The Cougars from Utah were red-hot in the first half, and the Cougars from Washington could do nothing about it.
BYU missed just three of 19 shots in the first two quarters and used that to beat Washington State in the North Shore Classic at the Cannon Activities Center.
Nani Falatea finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists for BYU (1-3), which finished 26-for-39 (66.7 percent) from the field. Lauren Gustin contributed 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Rose Bubakar also had 15 points.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker had 21 points for Washington State (3-1), which finished 18-for-48 (37.5 percent) from the field and was outrebounded 31-14. Senior guard Johanna Teder chipped in 12 points.
BYU sprinted out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter, but it only got worse from there for Washington State. BYU was 9-for-10 (90 percent) shooting in the second quarter and increased its advantage to 38-25 at halftime. Washington State never could get its deficit below double digits the rest of the way.
WSU next plays at 3 p.m. Pacific on Monday against Troy at the same site.
BYU (1-3)
Barcello 0-1 2-2 2, Falatea 8-14 2-3 19, Smiler 2-4 2-3 7, Gustin 6-9 3-4 15, Bubakar 7-8 1-1 15, Mackey-Williams 3-3 3-3 9. Totals 26-39 13-16 67.
WASHINGTON STATE (3-1)
Wallack 3-9 0-0 9, Leger-Walker 6-13 8-10 21, Motuga 2-7 2-5 6, Teder 4-8 0-0 12, Murekatete 2-7 2-2 6, Tuhina 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 18-48 13-19 57.
BYU 18 20 15 14—67
Washington State 11 14 12 20—57
3-point goals — BYU 2-4 (Falatea 1-2, Smiler 1-2), Washington State 8-21 (Teder 4-7, Wallack 3-5, Leger-Walker 1-5, Tuhina 0-1, Motuga 0-3). Rebounds — BYU 31 (Gustin 15), Washington State 14 (Tuhina 4). Assists — BYU 12 (Falatea, Bubakar 4), Washington State 9 (Tuhina 4). Total fouls — BYU 18, Washington State 18. A — N/A.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC concludes season at national meet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s cross country teams each finished in the top 20 in the nation at the NAIA national championship meet at Apalachee Regional Park.
The Warrior men, who entered No. 20 in the coaches poll, finished in 19th place. The women’s team, which entered ranked No. 22 in the poll, took 20th place.
Sophomore Carter Gordon had the top time in the men’s 8K race for LCSC, finishing in 25 minutes, 23.6 seconds to finish in 83rd place. Junior Brooklyn Shell was the team’s best in the women’s 5K race with a time of 18:29.0 to place 59th.
“We had a couple of challenges that we just could not control, nor overcome, but felt we dealt as well with them as we potentially could,” coach Mike Collins said in a news release.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Dordt 97; 2. Milligan 115: 3. The Master’s (Calif.) 151; 4. Indiana Wesleyan 208; 5. St. Francis (Ill.) 208; 6. Oklahoma City 218; 7. College of Idaho 227; 8. Grace 247; 9. Southern Oregon 278; 10. Huntington 283; 11. St. Mary (Kan.) 285; 12. Eastern Oregon 301; 13. Grand View 349; 14. Montreat 386; 15. Cornerstone 434; 16. Taylor 480; 17. Westmont (Calif.) 490; 18. Shawnee State 492; 19. Lewis-Clark State 503; 20. Aquinas 504; 21. Oregon Tech 505; 22. Goshen 507; 23. Spring Arbor 531; 24. Olivet Nazarene 603; 25. Carroll (Mont.) 676; 26. Lawrence Tech 705; 27. Our Lake of the Lake 728; 28. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 769; 29. Southeastern 791; 30. Indiana East 796; 31. Vanguard 807; 32. Missouri Baptist 818; 33. Dakota State 851; 34. Florida College 992.
Individual — Abraham Chelangam (Oklahoma City) 23:41.8.
LCSC individuals — 83. Carter Gordon 25:23.6; 105. Conner May 25:33.5; 133. Brycen Kempton 25:48.1; 140. Brycen Brown 25:52.0; 177. Griffen Parsells 26:10.3; 194. Connor Turpin 26:19.1; 197. Kobe Wessels 26:20.9.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Taylor 50; 2. Milligan 177; 3. College of Idaho 201; 4. St. Francis (Ill.) 203; 5. Cornerstone 211; 6. The Master’s (Calif.) 230; 7. St. Mary (Kan.) 251; 8. Dordt 315; 9. Southern Oregon 357; 10. Grace 363; 11. Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 407; 12. Indiana Wesleyan 417; 13. Huntington 423; 14. Benedictine (Kan.) 435; 15. Westmont (Calif.) 435; 16. Aquinas 438; 17. William Carey 466; 18. Indiana Tech 482; 19. William Woods 488; 20. Lewis-Clark State 507; 21. Montreat 534; 22. Carroll (Mont.) 576; 23. Cumberlands (Ky.) 581; 24. Olivet Nazarene 613; 25. Scad Savannah 631; 26. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 631; 27. Concordia (Neb.) 635; 28. Hastings 645; 29. Southeastern 645; 30. Oklahoma City 688; 31. Truett-McConnell 711; 32. Point Park 811; 33. Viterbo 838; 34. Haskell Indian 931; 35. Our Lady of the Lake 1,018; 36. Dillard 1,223.
Individual — Lina May (William Carey) 16:50.9.
LCSC individuals — 59. Brooklyn Shell 18:29.0; 105. Grace Dixon 18:56.9; 154. Clara Stephens 19:22.2; 157. Abigail Peightal 19:24.7; 183. Geraldin Correa 19:34.0; 245. Grace McCormick 20:03.7; 253. Grace Tiegs 20:10.3.
VOLLEYBALLWSU rolls in three
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 16 kills on a .394 attack percentage as the Washington State volleyball team won for the third consecutive time, beating Utah 25-20, 25-12, 25-18 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen added 11 kills for the Cougars (20-8, 12-5), who cracked the 20-win barrier for the for the fourth time since 2018. Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 42 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had five total blocks.
The Cougars next play at noon Sunday against Colorado.
SWIMMINGWSU has pair of top-five finishes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two Washington State swimmers placed in the top-five of their respective events on the final day of the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium.
The Cougars placed sixth out of seven teams with 278.5 points, well behind meet champion Alabama’s 792.
Freshman Emily Lundgren took fourth in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:08.94. Freshman Dori Hathazi was fifth in the 200 butterfly in a time of 1:56.08.
Washington State next competes in the U.S. Open starting Nov. 30 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C.