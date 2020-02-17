Colleges
PORTLAND, Ore. — Luke White smacked a three-run home run in the first inning to spark Lewis-Clark State to an 11-3 win Sunday that capped a three-game nonleague baseball sweep of Concordia.
A.J. Davis hit a two-run single in the eighth and finished with three RBI as the Warriors (5-3) tallied 14 hits.
“We had a better effort offensively today,” L-C coach Jake Taylor said. “Luke got us going in the first and we received production throughout the lineup.”
The win went to Jesse Parker, who threw 3 shutout innings in relief of Alec Holmes. The starter allowed one hit and two earned runs in 4ž innings.
Greg Blackman wrapped things up in a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit and striking out two.
“Alec gave us a quality start on the mound, and Jesse Parker and Greg Blackman were good again in relief,” Taylor said. “We will need to have a great week of practice as UBC is a very good baseball team. We are excited to get back to work.”
He was referring to a game at Harris Field at 2 p.m. on Friday to begin a four-game series against British Columbia. It will serve as the home opener for the Warriors, whose scheduled home series against Western Oregon a week ago was canceled because of wet conditions.
Matt Bergevin tallied two hits and two RBI for Concordia (0-6) of the NCAA Division II ranks.
Caden Goldby hit an RBI double in the fifth for the Warriors.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE CONCORDIA
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 4 0 0 0 Peters ss 2 1 1 1
Davis ss 4 1 2 3 Booth rf 2 1 0 0
Nagle rf 4 2 2 0 McElwain lf 1 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 6 1 3 0 Bergevin 1b 3 0 2 2
White dh 6 1 1 3 Knowles 3b 2 0 0 0
Johnson cf 4 3 1 0 Flores 3b 1 0 0 0
Harum cf 2 0 0 0 Reese dh 3 0 0 0
Sheward c 2 1 0 0 Cooper dh 1 0 0 0
Needham 3b 3 2 3 2 Calugay lf 2 0 0 0
Goldby lf 4 0 2 1 Presley rf 2 0 0 0
Phillips lf 1 0 0 1 Lovings c 4 0 0 0
White 2b 2 1 0 0
Wikel cf 4 0 2 0
Totals 40 11 14 10 Totals 29 3 5 3
Lewis-Clark St. 311 011 040—11 14 1
Concordia 001 020 000—3 5 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes 4.2 1 3 4 2 7
Parker (W,2-0) 3.1 3 0 0 0 2
Blackman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Concordia ip h r er bb so
Strawn (L,0-2) 4 6 5 5 3 6
Watson 2 5 2 1 0 2
Smith 1.2 2 4 4 4 2
Wisenor 1.1 1 0 0 0 2
Bakersfield 7, WSU 2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Allowing four runs in the first two innings and mustering only five hits for the game, Washington State dropped the rubber match of its season-opening series with Cal State Bakersfield.
Leadoff batter Jacen Roberson notched two hits and No. batter Damian Henderson drove in two runs for Bakersfield (1-2).
Wazzu starter Michael Newstrom was chased after allowing five hits and three earned runs in 1 innings. Four relievers fared better, but the Cougs (1-2) went scoreless until the eighth.
Kyle Manzardo and Garrett Gouldsmith each tallied two hits for the Cougars. Manzardo doubled in all three games of the series.
Washington St. 000 000 0202 5 0
Bakersfield 220 000 03x—7 9 0
Newstrom, Barnum (2), Barison (5), Thomas (8), Taylor (8) and Meyer. Butler, Johnson (6), Cordova (8) and Saldivar, Holtz. W — Butler (1-0). L — Newstrom (0-1)
WSU hits — Gouldsmith 2, Manzardo 2 (2B), Meyer (2B).
Bakersfield hits — Roberson 2 (2B), Henderson (3B), Jorgensen, Berkley, Holtz, Grossman 2, Casillas (2B).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLArizona 72, WSU 57
TUCSON, Ariz. — Squeezing seven of its 15 turnovers into the first quarter, the Washington State women’s basketball team fell to No. 12 Arizona for the Cougars’ third straight Pac-12 loss.
Aari McDonald scored 21 poionts for the Wildcats (21-4, 10-4), while Borislava Hristova had 18 for the Cougs (11-15, 4-10).
Arizona shot 11-of-16 in the first quarter while racing to a 26-13 lead.
“It was a game if we don’t have a bad first quarter,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “Arizona made a lot of shots and you’ve got to pick your poison with them a little bit. We did a decent job on Aari McDonald at home, but their shooters felt comfortable and they made some shots. You got to hope they miss a few of those, but the turnovers early hurt us.”
Jovana Subasic tallied 11 points and five rebounds for the Cougars, and Cherilyn Molina collected four assists and three steals. But Chanelle Molina missed all five of her 3-point shots and was held to six points.
Sam Thomas notched 18 points, six assists and four steals for the Wildcats.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-15)
Hristova 6-9 6-6 18, Levy 1-1 1-1 3, Subasic 5-11 0-0 11, Murekatete 1-3 1-2 3, Chanelle Molina 3-10 0-0 6, Nankervis 1-4 0-0 2, Cherilyn Molina 4-7 1-2 9, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Muzet 1-4 3-4 5, Sarver 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-51 12-15 57
ARIZONA (21-4)
McBryde 4-7 0-0 8, Reese 3-8 1-2 7, Thomas 6-10 3-4 18, Carter 3-6 0-0 8, McDonald 9-14 0-0 21, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Alonso 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-0 0-0 0, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Nixon 0-0 0-0 0, Pueyo 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-55 4-6 72
Washington St. 13 14 15 15—57
Arizona 26 14 17 15—72
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 1-8 (Subasic 1-2, Molina 0-5, Muzet 0-1), Arizona 10-19 (McBryde 0-1, Reese 0-1, Thomas 3-5, Carter 2-2, McDonald 3-5, Pueyo 2-5). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Molina 4), Arizona 16 (Thomas 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington St. 25 (Muzet 2-3), Arizona 30 (Reese 4-7). Total Fouls_Washington St. 13, Arizona 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,658.
TRACK AND FIELDNkwonta places third
Pullman High graduate Angel Nkwonta, representing the University of Washington, placed third in the women’s weight throw at the Don Kirby Invitational at Albuquerque, N.M., throwing 66 feet, 8½ inches. Another former Greyhound, Mayyi Mahama of Penn, placed eighth in the same event at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, throwing 65-6.