Idaho men’s basketball coach Zac Claus joined athletes and coaches across the country Monday in an 8.46-mile run-walk to support the Black Lives Matter movement and mourn George Floyd, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
The UI men’s hoops Twitter account posted Claus’ time of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 25 seconds with the comment, “Today Coach Claus joined in and honored the life of George Floyd by running 8.46 miles. May Mr. Floyd rest in peace.”
Many college athletes and coaches across the country participated in the event and posted their times on social media with similar comments.
The Idaho Student-Athlete Advisory Committee also participated, according to its Twitter account, and urged others to join.
Elyse Bennett, a senior forward on the Washington State soccer team, came up with a workout for people who can’t run or walk the miles. She posted the workout, titled “846 reps,” on her Instagram.
A GoFundMe fundraiser associated with the event had raised more than $60,000 for Black Lives Matter as of 7 p.m. Monday.
Protests against police brutality have continued nearly every day in most major cities across the U.S. since Floyd’s May 25 death.
Bantams up for awards
The Clarkston High boys’ basketball team was nominated for two honors as the Spokane Sports Commission released its finalists for this year’s Spokane Youth Sports Awards.
The event, which will be remote instead of in person because of the coronavirus pandemic, will take place at 7 p.m. June 26 on SWX.
The Bantams, who finished 20-6 this past season, went all the way to the Washington Class 2A state title game, falling 56-53 to North Kitsap on March 7 at the Yakima SunDome. This was after Clarkston won the final Great Northern League regular-season title and also won the district tournament.
The Bantams will compete with Central Valley’s boys’ basketball, Gonzaga Prep’s golf and Mt. Spokane’s wrestling team for the top male high school sports team.
Tru Allen, a standout on the Clarkston basketball and football teams, was nominated for top male athlete. Allen, who recently committed to playing basketball at Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, was the Associated Press’ Washington Class 2A player of the year. Allen scored a game-high 26 points in the title game against North Kitsap. He finished this past season with per-game averages of 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Allen is Clarkston’s all-time scoring leader (1,532) and also is tops in assists (316) and free throws made (256).
WSU puts 64 on honor roll
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of 64 Washington State University student-athletes were named to the 2020 Pac-12 spring academic honor roll, it was announced by the conference Monday.
The honor roll included six members from baseball, four from women’s golf, two from men’s golf, 17 from rowing, three from tennis, 10 from men’s track and field and 22 from women’s track and field.
Any student-athlete on his or her team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible to receive all-academic honors. There no longer is a selection process to determine all-academic teams for each sport. Any student-athlete who qualifies will be named to the Pac-12 academic honor roll.
The WSU honorees can be found on wsucougars.com.