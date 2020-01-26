After a 1-for-15 start from beyond the arc, Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coach Brian Orr told his players to focus on attacking the rim — and he’s glad his team ignored him.
The Warriors went 10-for-14 after halftime from 3 and matched their season high for treys in a game (11) as they took down Frontier Conference foe Rocky Mountain College Saturday at the Activity Center.
The Warriors won 82-54.
No. 25 L-C now sits tied for second in the league with Montana Western at 5-3 in conference while No. 20 Rocky (13-6, 4-4) fell into a tie for fourth.
“I hate to tell players not to shoot the ball when they’re open. ... but I did,” Orr said before clarifying that some 3s were allowed.
“I told them, if it’s inside-out, you can take the 3, but it’s gotta go inside-out. And honestly, when Abbie (Johnson) hit those first two (3s), it just kind of spread.”
Johnson opened the second half hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to break a deadlock. The Warriors’ Peyton Souvenir had made it 31-all by ending the second quarter with a buzzer-beating 3.
“I thought the shot that Peyton hit going into halftime just deflated us as a whole,” Rocky Mountain coach Wes Keller said. “We came out and missed some easy ones early in the third quarter, and it was like all the wind was out of our sails.
“They played very, very well in the second half and we were very, very average.”
Averaging a double-double her past five games, L-C’s Kiara Burlage finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds. It was her ninth straight double-digit scoring game and sixth double-double of her career.
Johnson (18 points, eight rebounds) scored eight of her team’s first 10 second-half points to build a 41-31 lead and Burlage added a 3 — her team’s fourth make in as many attempts.
“Good and bad, I think 3s are contagious,” Orr said.
The Warriors also hit four straight in the fourth — with two of those treys by Jamie Nielson, one by Hannah Burland and another by Madeline Weaver.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (13-6, 4-4)
Dethman 3-6 1-4 7, Francis 6-18 1-2 13, Pointer 5-13 0-0 12, Thatcher 4-11 0-0 12, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, Roy 2-6 0-0 6, Gannon 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-1 0-0 0, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 2-6 54.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (13-5, 5-3)
Johnson 7-10 2-2 18, Burlage 8-12 2-2 19, Souvenir 4-8 0-0 9, Edmiston 4-8 0-0 9, Nielson 2-4 0-0 6, Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Burland 4-9 0-0 11, Farmer 2-6 3-3 7, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3, Muhelhausen 0-2 0-0 0, Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 7-7 82.
Rocky 11 20 8 15—54
L-C 12 19 25 26—82
3-point goals — L-C 11-29 (Johnson 2-4, Burlage 1-2, Souvenir 1-4, Edmiston 1-4, Nielson 2-4, Schroeder 0-1, Burland 3-5, Farmer 0-4, Weaver 1-1), Rocky 8-23 (Francis 0-1, Pointer 2-4, Thatcher 4-11, Wright 0-3, Roy 2-4). Rebounds — L-C 40 (Burlage 14), Rocky 31 (Francis 12). Assists — L-C 17 (Souvenir 6), Rocky 14 (Roy 3). Fouls — L-C 12, Rocky 14 Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.