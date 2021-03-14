PULLMAN — This time on a Sunday at home, it was a sophomore who claimed the clinching point for Washington State's tennis team.
Pang Jittakoat gutted out a 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 victory at the No. 4 singles position to helped the 38th-ranked Cougars finish the Arizona Wildcats 4-2 in a Pac-12 match at the WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts.
The Cougars (8-6, 2-2 Pac-12) got the doubles point by winning two of three matches there, and had to wait as Jittakoat endured a three-set nailbiter. It was one of four three-set singles matches on the day. A fifth, at No. 1 singles, wasn't completed.
Freshman Fifa Kumhom earned a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles and Savanna Ly-Nguyen took a 6-1, 6-4 victory at No. 5 singles.
The doubles teams of senior Michaela Bayerlova and junior Hikaru Sato, and senior Melisa Ates and junior Yang Lee, each won their respective matches to earn a point.
WSU next plays at noon Saturday against Eastern Washington at Simmelink Courts.
LCSC teams drop pair of matches
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men and women finished their spring break trip Saturday by falling to Mobile and Loyola (La.) in matches at City Park Tennis Center.
The Warrior men dropped a 4-2 decision to Mobile, then fell 5-2 to Loyola. The LCSC women lost 4-1 to Mobile and 6-1 to Loyola.
For the men, freshman Itaru Kikuchi won three of his four matches, including taking each of his singles affairs. Junior William Bruchard won his singles match against Loyola and teamed with Kikuchi in doubles to earn a victory.
For the women, senior Begona Andres and sophomore Alexis Maison took singles matches against Mobile. Sophomore Alexandra Barry earned the only point against Loyola, and the team of junior Sophie Uhlenkott and Maison won at second doubles.
The men return to action at 3 p.m. Friday against Community Colleges of Spokane at the Tennis Center, and the women next play Eastern Washington at 11 a.m. Sunday at the same site.