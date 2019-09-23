COLLEGE SOCCER
HONOLULU — The 24th-ranked Washington State soccer team put pressure on streaky Pepperdine and pounded the net, connecting after intermission on a pair of goals to win 2-1 in the Rainbow Wahine Shootout on Sunday.
Morgan Weaver and Hawaiian player Makamae Gomera-Stevens combined for nine shots, but it was Elyse Bennett who finally broke the scoring open in the 56th minute with a breakaway goal.
The Cougars (7-1-0) took advantage of a loose ball in the Waves’ box 22 minutes later. Brianna Alger sent it across the frame to Molly Myers, who bounced the ball off her chest and whipped it into the back of the net off of one hop.
It turned out to be the game-winner, as Pepperdine (3-4-2) had evened the score 12 minutes before on the first goal WSU allowed at the tournament.
Pepperdine 0 1—1
Washington State 0 2—2
WSU — Elyse Bennett, 56th.
Pepperdine — Joelle Anderson (Leyla McFarland), 66th.
WSU — Molly Myers (Brianna Alger), 78th.
Shots — Pepperdine 7, WSU 17.
Saves — Pepperdine: Kinsey Ehmann 5; WSU: Ella Dederick 1.
Idaho 2, North Dakota 1
MOSCOW — Idaho snapped a six-match losing streak in its final nonconference tilt, scoring with only a minute on the clock to edge North Dakota.
The Vandals (3-7-0) sealed the win on a long-ball from Juliana deTar in the 89th minute.
Idaho chalked up a goal off of a Maddie Haas corner kick in the 20th. Haas placed one in position to Emmy Moore, who headed it in.
UND (6-3-1) changed its attacking approach after the break, electing to use extra forwards. In the 85th, the Hawks broke through for a goal.
Idaho outshot UND 14-4. DeTar had six attempts, three on goal.
North Dakota 0 1—1
Idaho 1 1—2
Idaho — Emmy Moore (Maddie Haas), 20th.
UND — Cassie Giddings (Olivia Knox), 85th.
Idaho — Juliana deTar, 89th.
Shots — UND 4, Idaho 14.
Saves — UND: Catherine Klein, 6; Idaho: Avrie Fox, 2.
FOOTBALLUI’s Akanno lauded
MOSCOW — Idaho junior buck linebacker Charles Akanno was named the FCS National Defensive Player of the Week by College Sports Madness on Sunday, one day after he led the defensive charge in a 35-27 Idaho upset win against No. 11 Eastern Washington.
Akanno logged career highs with nine tackles and three pass breakups. He hurried EWU quarterback Eric Barriere three times, assisted on a tackle for loss and forced a fumble in the backfield, which the Vandals (2-2) recovered.
The UI defense held Eastern to 103 yards in the first half. At intermission, UI led 28-0, largely thanks to a front seven that succeeded in bottling up Walter Payton Award hopeful Barriere.
On a pivotal goal-line series for the Vandals’ defense, Akanno made a tackle at the line of scrimmage, then hurried Barriere into an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the 1.