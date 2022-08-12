PULLMAN — The Washington State golf program will play in 10 regular-season tournaments, then will be one of six host sites for the NCAA regional round in May, it was announced Thursday.
The Cougars will play four fall tournaments and six spring events. The team will begin the season Sept. 18-20 at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wis. WSU concludes the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 31-Nov. 2 with the Pac-12 Preview at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
The spring season begins Feb. 20-21 at The Show in Las Vegas and concludes April 17-19 with the Pac-12 Championship in Phoenx.
The Cougars then will host a regional May 8-10 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club. The NCAA championship takes place May 19-24 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 18-20 — Badger Invitational; 26-28 — Red Sky Classic; Oct. 17-18 — Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational; 31-Nov. 2 — Pac-12 Preview; Feb. 20-21 — The Show; 27-28 — UC Davis; March 6-7 — Juli Inkster Meadow Club Invitational; 24-26 — ASU Ping Invitational; April 3-5 — Chevron Silverado Showdown; 17-19 — Pac-12 Championship; May 8-10 — NCAA regional; 19-24 — NCAA championship.
Idaho adds pair of transfers
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s golf team added a pair of transfers from the portal, it was announced.
The Vandals added Delaware State grad transfer and All-Southland Conference honoree Nattavadee Khunsri and Minnesota transfer Boram Jung.
Jung, a native of Chonburi, Thailand, was 11th at 2019 SINGHA Thailand Junior World Golf Championships and helped Team Chonburi to a gold medal at the National Youth Games.
Khunsri won the 2021 Fall Navy Invite and finished fourth at the Southland Conference Championship.
The Vandals will play their first tournament of the season Sept. 12-13 at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, Utah.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho picked fifth in coaches poll
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho women’s soccer team was picked to finish fifth in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll, it was announced.
The Vandals, which finished fifth in the league in 2021 with a 4-4-1 record, earned 35 points in the vote by the conference’s coaches. Idaho had the best start to a season in program history, the most wins in a season since 2016, tied for the third-most wins in program history, and had the third-best win percentage in program history a year ago with a 10-6-2 record.
The Vandals open the season at 7 p.m. this coming Thursday at UC San Diego.
PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Colorado (6) 61; 2. Montana (2) 54; 3. Weber State (1) 51; 4. Northern Arizona 43; 5. Idaho 35; 6. Sacramento State 30; 7. Eastern Washington 26; 8. Portland State 14; 9. Idaho State 10.
CROSS COUNTRYVandals release schedule
MOSCOW — The Idaho cross country teams will take part in five meets this fall, including four in the area, it was announced.
The Vandals open the season Sept. 1 at the Washington State Invitational at Colfax Golf Club. Then they take part in the Gonzaga Duals on Sept. 9 at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane. After travelling across the country for a meet, Idaho will take part in the LC State Invitational at the LC State Cross Country trail in Lewiston before competing in the Big Sky championship in Spokane.
The West region meet is Nov. 11 in Seattle, and the NCAA championship is Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 — at Washington State Invitational; 9 — at Gonzaga Duals; 23 — Roy Griak Invitational; Oct. 8 — LC State Invitational; 28 — Big Sky championship; Nov. 11 — NCAA West Regional; 19 — NCAA championship.