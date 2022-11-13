Leger-Walker

Washington State junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker went above 1,000 points for her career after scoring 24 on Sunday in the Cougars' 89-61 victory against Prairie View A&M in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at Beasley Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — The Washington State women's basketball team was seeking a good mix of challenges and tune-up games this season as it attempts to make the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season. The Cougars got themselves prepared for a challenge with a convincing win Sunday.

Four players hit double figures as Washington State hit almost 54 percent of its shots in an 89-61 victory against Prairie View A&M in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at Beasley Coliseum.

Tags

Recommended for you