PULLMAN — The Washington State women's basketball team was seeking a good mix of challenges and tune-up games this season as it attempts to make the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season. The Cougars got themselves prepared for a challenge with a convincing win Sunday.
Four players hit double figures as Washington State hit almost 54 percent of its shots in an 89-61 victory against Prairie View A&M in a Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series game at Beasley Coliseum.
"We really guarded and really got after it on the offensive end," Cougars coach Kamie Ethridge said. "Not a perfect game by any means, and a lot I think we can improve on, but the beauty of nonconference schedule is trying to set your team up to play all different styles and ... things I think you can learn and grow from."
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker cracked the 1,000-point career barrier with 24 points and six assists in this one to lead WSU (3-0), which used a 22-0 third-quarter run to create separation. Sophomore guard Tara Wallack added a career-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. Senior post Bella Murekatate finished wtih 11 points and 11 rebounds. Senior forward Ula Motuga tallied 10 points and eight rebounds.
"I'm super honored to put my name up there with some legends who were up there at WSU," said Leger-Walker, who tallied 1,000 in 57 career games, tying for fastest to that mark in program history. "I want to credit my teammates for that. They're the ones who put me in the position to score."
Diana Rosenthal had 18 points to pace the Panthers (2-1), who went 22-for-68 (32.4 percent) from the field, including 3-of-19 (15.8 percent) from distance. Gerlyn Smith contributed 12 points. Desiree Lewis chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Prairie View A&M hung tough in the first half, and trailed just 40-27 at halftime. The Panthers pulled within 43-31 with 8:52 left in the third, but the Cougars used the big spurt to put it away.
Washington State held advantages in rebounds (42-37), assists (23-4) points in the paint (54-20) and bench points (18-16). It was 35-for-65 (53.8 percent) overall from the field and was 15-for-20 (75 percent) in the third period.
The Cougars next play at 5 p.m. Friday against BYU in the Northshore Showcase in Laie, Hawaii.
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (2-1)
Thornton 1-5 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-6 1-4 3, Rosenthal 7-15 2-5 18, G. Smith 6-13 0-2 12, Lewis 2-7 6-7 10, Bowen 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-2 4-4 6, K. Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Heard 3-7 0-0 7, Paul 0-6 0-0 0, Soders 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 22-68 14-24 61.
WASHINGTON STATE (3-0)
Wallack 8-10 4-4 20, Leger-Walker 8-12 5-5 24, Motuga 5-7 0-0 10, Teder 2-7 0-0 6, Murekatete 4-8 3-4 11, Nankervis 1-4 1-2 3, Tuhina 3-3 0-0 7, Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Sarver 1-2 0-0 2, Glazier 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-65 13-15 89.
Prairie View A&M 15 12 17 17—61
Washington State 23 17 39 10—89
3-point goals — Prairie View A&M 3-19 (Rosenthal 2-6, Heard 1-3, Thornton 0-1, G. Smith 0-1, K. Smith 0-1, Soders 0-1, Jenkins 0-3, Paul 0-3), Washington State 6-20 (Leger-Walker 3-4, Teder 2-6, Tuhina 1-1, Sarver 0-1, Wallack 0-2, Motuga 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Glazier 0-2). Rebounds — Prairie View A&M 37 (Lewis 7), Washington State 42 (Murekatete 11). Assists — Prairie View A&M 4 (Jenkins 2), Washington State 23 (Leger-Walker, Teder 6). Total fouls — Prairie View A&M 16, Washington State 21. A — 730.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Omaha 79, Idaho 72
OMAHA, Neb. — In a story that was similar to a year ago, the Vandals rallied from a 21-point deficit only to fall short against the Mavericks in a nonconference game at Baxter Arena.
Senior guard Divant'e Moffitt had 29 points for Idaho (1-2), which was 13-of-26 (50 percent) from the field and perfect in 14 attempts from the line in the second half. Sophomore guard Yusef Salih contributed 13 points. Freshman forward Nigel Burris added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Frankie Fidler led Omaha (1-2), which finished 17-for-30 (56.7) percent from the field in the first half when it held a 46-26 lead at intermission, with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Marquel Sutton chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds as the Mavericks went 20-for-23 (87 percent) overall for the game.
Omaha was up 19-3 just 8:17 into the game, and it became apparent quickly the Vandals were going to have to dig out of a hole. Idaho tried, getting within three points with 20 seconds to go after Salih was fouled and converted free throws.
But the Vandals were forced to foul, and Fidler hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, then he finished it with a dunk after Moffitt turned it over.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home against Bakersfield.
IDAHO (1-2)
R. Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Moffitt 8-16 11-12 29, Frank 1-11 0-0 3, Salih 3-6 5-5 13, Harge 0-0 2-2 2, Hanshaw 1-1 0-0 2, Burris 4-5 0-0 10, T. Smith 3-4 0-0 7, Ford 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-47 20-21 72.
OMAHA (1-2)
White 4-8 0-0 8, Sutton 4-10 5-6 16, Brougham 4-6 1-2 9, Marshall 0-3 0-0 0, Fidler 8-13 11-11 28, Jungers 1-3 1-2 3, Robinson 2-2 2-2 6, Osburn 2-7 0-0 5, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Glover 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 20-23 79.
Halftime — Omaha, 46-26. 3-point goals — Idaho 8-17 (Burris 2-2, Moffitt 2-4, Salih 2-4, T. Smith 1-2, Frank 1-4, R. Smith 0-1), Omaha 5-15 (Sutton 3-5, Fidler 1-1, Osburn 1-3, Jungers 0-1, Glover 0-1, White 0-2, Marshall 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 28 (Frank. Burris 7), Omaha 30 (Fidler 11). Assists — Idaho 9 (Moffitt, Frank 3), Omaha 12 (White 6). Total fouls — Idaho 21, Omaha 20. A — 2,196.
VOLLEYBALLWSU wins in four
TUCSON, Ariz. — Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 19 kills and 11 digs as the Washington State volleyball team beat Arizona 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 in a Pac-12 Conference match at the McKale Center.
Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan added 15 kills and had a .357 attack percentage for the Cougars (19-8, 11-5), which hit .311 for the match. Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen contributed 15 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 48 assists. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham chipped in 15 digs.
Washington State, which is tied for third place with USC, next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Utah.