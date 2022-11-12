SAN FRANCISCO — It’s early in the season, but the Washington State women’s basketball team found out quickly that its hard to play from behind. Thankfully, the Cougars have one of the country’s best players in junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Leger-Walker finished with a career-high 35 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, as the Cougars erased a 15-point halftime deficit in beating San Francisco 69-63 in a nonconference game Friday at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center.

