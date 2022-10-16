SALT LAKE CITY — Since getting into Pac-12 Conference play, the Washington State volleyball team has had some trouble building any kind of momentum. For every two-match winning streak the Cougars have had, a loss has been sure to follow.
The hope is after Sunday, WSU can build some positive vibes heading into the back half of the season.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen tallied 20 kills and 13 digs as the Cougars turned back every challenge from Utah in a 25-21, 25-23, 27-25 conference win at the Jon M. Huntsman Center that pulled WSU within a game-and-a-half of the leaders.
Jansen finished with a .394 attack percentage for the Cougars (13-6, 5-3). Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan chipped in 13 kills with a .407 attack percentage along with eight total blocks as WSU finished with a .290 attack percentage. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 39 assists and 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham contributed 10 digs.
The Cougars next play art 7 p.m. Friday at home against Arizona.
WOMEN'S SOCCERSacramento State 2, Idaho 1
MOSCOW — After dominating the entire game, the Vandals allowed two goals in a five-minute stretch late in the second half and fell to the Hornets in a Big Sky Conference game at the Kibbie Dome.
Ariana Nino tied the game at 1 in the 84th minute on a cross into the box by Aubrey Goodwill. Nino got a head on the ball and placed it into the lower third past freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte.
In the 89th minute, Danna Restom took a pass from Goodwin and stunned Idaho (10-3-2, 5-2) by heading it off the crossbar. The officials, for the second time in a few weeks, ruled the ball went over the goal line, giving the Hornets (4-8-4, 4-2-1) the game-winner.
That was after the Vandals pretty much had the run of the game. Idaho held a 15-6 advantage in shots, iincluding 5-2 on goal, and had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
Senior midfielder Savannah Foster converted a pass from junior defender Alyssa Peters in the 16th minute for the Vandals.
Mia Shalit had four saves for Sacramento State, and Witte didn't stop a shot.
Idaho, which still is tied atop the conference with Northern Arizona at 15 points, will conclude the regular season at 1 p.m. next Sunday at home against Eastern Washington,
Sacramento State 0 2—2
Idaho 1 0—1
UI — Savannah Foster (Alyssa Peters), 16th.
SSU — Ariana Nino (Aubrey Goodwill), 84th.
SSU — Danna Restom (Goodwill), 89th.
Shots — Idaho 15, Sacramento State 6. Saves — Sacramento State: Mia Shalit 4. Idaho: Kira Witte 0.
MEN'S TENNISIdaho doubles pair in ITA final
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A doubles pairing from Idaho will be playing for the title in the ITA Mountain Region tournament at McKinnon Courts on the campus of the University of New Mexico
Juniors Francisco Bascon and Matteo Masala will play in the doubles final at 8 a.m. Pacific today, taking on Utah's Berk Bugarikj and Patrik Trhac, the third seed, after winning four matches, three against seeded teams. That included an 8-6 decision against top-seeded Utah doubles team Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Busleiman in the second round, and a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 10-7 decision in the semifinal round against New Mexico's Jan Pucalka and Alexander Maggs.
Senior Bruno Casino and junior Mario Duron teamed up and fell in the first round in the main bracket as well as in the consolation bracket.
In singles play, Bascon, the sixth seed, won his first two matches before eliminated 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3) by Utah State's Sergi Mico Fenollar in round of 16. Casino won his first match before eliminated in second round by Denver's Daniel Sancho Arbizu 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.Sophomore Francisco Gay, the 16th seed, won his first match before falling 6-3, 7-6 (4) to New Mexico's Rafael Abdul Salam. Masala won his first match before being eliminated 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 against No. 5 seed Bodin Zarkovic of Utah State.'
Duron dropped a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (0) in the first round to Busleiman, the No. 2 seed. Then in consolation play, he won four matches to advance to the final but lost 6-2, 5-7, 10-6 to Northern Arizona's Maikel de Boes.
The Vandals next play Nov. 4-6 at the Gonzaga Invitational.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
WSU completes play at regional
STANFORD, Calif. — Washington State junior Fifa Kumhom and freshmen Yura Nakagawa and Eva Alvarez Sande each posted singles and doubles wins at the 2022 ITA Northwest Regional at the Taube Tennis Courts on the Stanford campus.
In singles action, WSU captured three matches in consolation play as Nakagawa defeated Gonzaga’s Jenna Sloan, 6-4, 6-2 while Alvarez Sande had little trouble with Fresno State’s Cristina Flaquer. Kumhom needed to come from behind as she rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9) victory against Washington’s Yolanda Lin.
WSU had three doubles teams competing in the consolation draw with Kumhom and Elyse Tse posting an 8-5 win against San Jose State’s Irena Muradyan and Rozalina Youseva. Maxine Murphy and Nakagawa came away with an 8-6 win against Fresno State’s Carolina Piferi and Leann Serna while Alvarez Sande and Yang Lee needed a tiebreaker to get past Sacramento State’s Madelyn Ferreros and Grace McSkimming, 8-7 (2).
The Cougars next play in the Baylor Invitational on Oct. 28 in Waco, Texas.
Vandals finished at ITA regional
LAS VEGAS — The Idaho women's tennis had a pair of doubles wins before bowing out of the ITA Mountain Region tournament at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the campus of UNLV.
Freshman Lena Beckx and junior Saffron Dowse earned a win in the first round of the main draw in doubles against Utah Tech's Rachel Mellor and Ya Chi Hsu 8-3 before an 8-5 loss to UNLV's Molly Helgesson and Zita Kovacs, the top seed.
Junior Rachelle Starreveld and freshma n Valentina Rodas also won in the first round of doubles, downing Weber State's Megan Lombardi and Dylan Lolofie 8-1 before falling 8-1 in the second round to Colorado's Mila Stanojevic and Elys Ventura, the No. 13 seed.
Starreveld fell 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of the singles main draw to Boise State's Nicole Discenza. Rodas dropped a 7-6, 6-1 decision to UNLV's Cindy Hu in the opening round of the main draw. Dowse lost 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the first round of the Flight 2 bracket to Utah State's Indya Nespor. Beckx fell to Boise State's Ryan Kershner 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 32 in the Flight 2 bracket.
The Vandals next play Oct. 28-30 at the Gonzaga Invitational.