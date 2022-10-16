WSU volleyball

Members of the Washington State volleyball team celebrate a point during Sunday's Pac-12 Conference match against Utah at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

 Utah Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY — Since getting into Pac-12 Conference play, the Washington State volleyball team has had some trouble building any kind of momentum. For every two-match winning streak the Cougars have had, a loss has been sure to follow.

The hope is after Sunday, WSU can build some positive vibes heading into the back half of the season.

