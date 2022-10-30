It's definitely been a trying week for the Washington State volleyball team.
First, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Burdette Greeny, husband of coach Jen, revealed Monday on Twitter he has cancer. That struck the team extremely hard, and the outreach the former Cougar baseball player got on social media was overwhelming.
Then, the team had to put all of that aside and try to take on No. 8 Stanford on Friday, but it was a bit much, as the Cardinal rolled to a Pac-12 Conference sweep at Bohler Gym.
Two days later, WSU got its emotional win for probably one of its well-liked leaders.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 15 kills with a .462 attack percentage Sunday as the Cougars rolled the Bears 25-6, 25-18, 25-22 at home.
"Volleyball is interesting game because you can dominate a first set like that but the match has to reset at 0-0 and we knew that Cal was much better than we saw in that first set," Jen Greeny said. "They definitely made some adjustments but we were able to maintain that level of play and stay consistent throughout the match."
Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan added nine kills with a .364 attack percentage as Washington State (16-7, 8-4) won for the sixth time in eight matches to remain in a three-way tie for third place in the conference with Washington (16-6, 8-4) and USC (16-7, 8-4) with eight matches to go in the regular season. Junior setter Argentina Ung added 32 assists and 10 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova had five total blocks.
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Oregon State.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALLWashington State 64, Westmont 40
PULLMAN — Senior center Bella Murekatate dominated the exhibition game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as the Cougars beat the second-ranked team in the NAIA, the Warriors, at Beasley Coliseum.
Westmont (Calif.) played one day earlier and beat Lewis-Clark State 81-73 with a commanding rebounding effort. The Warriors did outrebound Washington State 37-36, but did little else right.
Sophomore guard Tara Wallack added 11 points for the Cougars, who had advantages in assists (20-4), points in the paint (38-12), points off turnovers (15-2), second-chance points (7-2) and fast-break points (14-8) in shooting 27-for-60 (45.0 percent) overall. They forced Westmont into 16 turnovers.
Washington State opens the regular season at noon Nov. 7 at home against Loyola Marymount.
WESTMONT
Okonkwo 1-1 0-0 3, Berberabe 3-9 2-2 8, Saenz 2-4 4-4 9, Brown 2-6 2-2 6, Goostrey 1-3 0-0 2, Abraham 1-4 0-0 2, Dermer 1-4 0-0 2, Kramer 0-3 1-2 1, Cook 1-8 0-0 2, Fong 1-2 0-0 2, Graichen 0-2 0-0 0, Pearson 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 14-51 10-12 40.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wallack 4-10 2-2 11, Leger-Walker 4-12 1-1 9, Tuhina 3-4 0-0 7, Sarver 0-3 1-2 1, Murekatate 11-15 4-5 26, Woods 0-4 0-0 0, Nankervis 3-4 0-4 6, Gardner 1-6 0-0 2, Glazier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 8-14 64.
Westmont 9 9 14 8—40
Washington State 15 16 19 14—64
3-point goals — Westmont 2-16 (Saenz 1-2, Pearson 1-5, Berberabe 0-1, Fong 0-1, Dermer 0-2, Kramer 0-2, Abraham 0-3), Washington State 2-17 (Wallack 1-2, Tuhina 1-3, Woods 0-2, Gardner 0-2, Sarver 0-3, Leger-Walker 0-5). Rebounds — Westmont 37 (Cook 8), Washington State 36 (Murekatate 10). Assists — Westmont 4 (Berberabe 4), Washington Stte 20 (Leger-Walker 6). Total fouls — Westmont 18, Washington State 13.
Idaho rolls in exhibition
MOSCOW — The Idaho women's basketball team beat NCAA Division II Seattle Pacific 87-51 in an exhibition game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
No other details were available on the contest.
WOMEN'S SOCCERUSC 3, Washington State 2
LOS ANGELES — The 18th-ranked Trojans tallied a pair of goals in an almost 11-minute stretch of the second half, then held on to beat the Cougars at McAlister Field..
Junior forward Margie Detrizio tallied the two goals for Washington State (8-6-4, 2-5-3), which has now went winless in seven consecutive matches and is 1-5-3 in its past nine.
Detrizio tied it in the 23rd minute on assists from senior midfielder Sydney Studer and senior forward Grayson Lynch. She completed the brace in the 49th minute to give the Cougars a 2-1 edge.
However, Angeles Escobar scored four minutes later, then Simone Jackson put USC (11-2-3, 7-1-2) in front for good in the 64th minute.
The Trojans held a 19-12 edge in shots, but the Cougars had an 8-7 advantage in shots on goal. USC held a 9-6 cushion in corner kicks.
Anna Smith made six saves for the winners, and sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper had four stops for WSU.
The Cougars wrap up regular-season play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Washington.
WSU 1 1—2
USC 1 2—3
USC — Zoe Burns (Jaelyn Eisenhart, Simone Jackson), 4th.
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Sydney Studer, Grayson Lynch), 23rd.
WSU — Detrizio, 49th.
USC — Angeles Escobar, 53rd.
USC — Jackson, 64th.
Shots — USC 19, Washington State 12. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 4. USC: Anna Smith 6.
WOMEN'S TENNISCougars finish strong at Baylor
WACO, Texas — The Washington State women’s tennis team posted three singles and two doubles victory at the Baylor Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Sophomore Maxine Murphy, junior Fifa Kumhom and freshman Yura Nakagawa each recorded singles and doubles wins. Murphy needed three sets to defeat TCU’s Yu-Chin Tsai 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4), Kumhom defeated Houston’s Sonya Kovalenko 6-4, 6-3 and Nakagawa earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over TCU’s Jade Otway.
In doubles action, Murphy and freshman Eva Alvarez Sande defeated Baylor’s Paula Baranano and Brooke Thompson, 6-2, while Kumhom and Nakagawa posted a 6-4 win against Houston’s Gabriela Cortes and B. Cortijo Parreno.
The Cougars next play Jan. 5-7 at the Hawaii Invitational.
Singles — Maxine Murphy (WSU) def. Yu-Chin Tsai (TCU) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); Yura Nakagawa (WSU) def. Jade Otway (TCU) 6-3, 6-3; Fifa Kumhom (WSU) def. Sonya Kovalenko (Houston) 6-4, 6-3; Liubov Kostenko (Baylor) def. Eva Alvarez Sande (WSU) 6-2, 6-1; Sofia Chang (Houston) def. Stefaniia Mikhailova (WSU) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Sophie Schouten (Houston) def. Elyse Tse (WSU) 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)
Doubles — Alvarez Sande/Murphy (WSU) def. Paula Baranano/Brooke Thompson (Baylor) 6-2; Kumhom/Nakagawa (WSU) def. Gabriela Cortes/B. Cortijo Parreno (Houston) 6-4; Sophie Schouten/Elena Trencheva (Houston) def. Mikhailova/Tse (WSU) 6-2.
Idaho's Palma falls in final at Gonzaga
SPOKANE — Idaho sophomore Jayanne Palma went all the way to the final before falling in White bracket singles play at the Gonzaga Invitational at the Stevens Center.
After earning a bye in the first round of White bracket singles, Palma beat Montana State's JJ Chen 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the second round, then downed Montana's Nancy Cabanas 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the semifinal round before dropping a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Portland State's Elizabeth Strongina.
Junior Saffron Dowse beat Gonzaga's Maria Frampton in the first round of the White bracket 6-1, 6-0 before falling 6-2, 6-3 to Strongina.
Sophomore Selin Sepken beat Montana's Olivia Oosterbaan 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of Blue bracket singles before falling 6-4, 6-0 to Gonzaga's Rose Hayes in the second round. Junior Rachelle Starreveld fell 6-4, 6-0 in the first round to Montana's Lauren Dunlap.
Freshman Lena Beckx dropped a 7-6 (3), 6-3 decision to Portland State's Nell Arendt in the first round of Red bracket singles. Senior Nicole Horacek fell 6-1, 6-3 in the first round to Montana's Maria Goheen.
Palma andSepken beat Portland State's Nika Beukers and Makoto Ohara 6-4 in the first round before falling 6-3 to Eastern Washington's Taylor Andersen and Scout Mathews in the second round of Blue Division doubles play. Starreveld and Beckx beat Motnana's Shivika Agrawal and Ivayla Mitkova in the first round 7-6 before falling 6-2 to Gonzaga's Kianna Oda and Caroline Wernli in the quarterfinal round.
Horacek and Dowse lost 6-4 to Gonzaga's Hayes and Frampton in the first round.
In the consolation bracket, Horacek and Douse beat Portland State's Madison Egan and Arendt 7-6 (4) in the first round.
The Vandals conclude fall action Nov. 11-13 at the CSUN tournament in Northridge, Calif.