WACO, Texas — Junior middle blocker Kalyah Williams had 11 kills and a .435 attack percentage Thursday, lifting the 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 victory against Northern Colorado in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Ferrell Center on the campus of Baylor University.
The Cougars (20-11), who are competing in their sixth consecutive national tourney, next will play host Baylor (21-5) at 5 p.m. Pacific today here. The Bears, who are No. 6 in the nation, earned a 25-22, 25-12, 26-24 victory against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in another first round match later in the day.
Sophomore setter Argentina Ung added nine kills with a .333 hitting percentage and freshman opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan had eight kills and a .412 attack percentage for Washington State, which hit .325 for the match. Junior setter Hannah Pukis chipped in 33 assists. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 20 digs, senior outside hitter Penny Tusa finished with 15 and junior defensive specialist Julia Norville chipped in 13.
Kailey Jo Ince paced the Bears (24-7) with nine kills, and Rachel Hickman and Lauren Strain each finished with eight. Syd Cole had 28 assists. Laura Katarzynski contributed 21 digs and Kyndall Feather had 10.
The teams were at 4-4 in the first set before the Cougars went on an 8-2 run to double the margin at 12-6. Northern Colorado never got closer than five. It was tied at 3 in the second when WSU used an 8-3 spurt to take an 11-6 advantage. The Bears got it to within four but no closer.
The third was more competitive with four lead changes and eight ties, with Northern Colorado leading 17-14 before the Cougars got four unanswered points to take the lead for good. In fact, WSU scored 11 of the final 14 points of the match.
Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer, who had missed the previous five matches, returned and played in the second set.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU’s Bennett named All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Washington State senior forward Elyse Bennett was named a second-team All-American by United Soccer Coaches, it was announced.
Bennett is the third All-American in program history, after Micaela Castain in 2013 and Morgan Weaver in 2019.
The first-team All-Pac-12 and all-region honoree finished the 2021 season with a career-best 10 goals, adding four assists. She notched 26 goals and 12 assists in her career, ranking sixth all-time in school history in goals scored. She is one of two Cougars to play in more than 90 career contests, playing in the second most with 93.
TRACK AND FIELDWSU to host four home meets
PULLMAN — The Washington State track and field team will host four meets at a new indoor facility in Spokane, and will compete in 17 meets overall during the winter season.
The team begins the season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday at Boston University. The next weekend, the Cougars will compete in the Spokane Invitational at the new facility, called The Podium.
The first meet WSU actually will host will be the Cougar Classic Open on Jan. 14. Other home meets include the Cougar Classic Invitational on Jan. 14-15, the WSU Invitational from Feb. 3-5 and the WSU Open on Feb. 4.
The Pac-12 indoor meet is Feb. 25-26 in Seattle at the University of Washington. The NCAA indoor meet is March 11-12 in Birmingham, Ala.
2021-22 INDOOR SCHEDULE
Dec. 4 — Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener; 11 — Spokane Invitational; Jan. 14 — Cougar Classic Open; 14-15 — Cougar Classic Invitational; 15 — UW Preview; 28-29 — UW Invitational; 29 — New Mexico Invitational; Feb. 3-5 — WSU Invitational; 4 — WSU Open; 11-12 — Don Kirby Elie; 11-12 — Husky Classic; 12 — Whitworth Invitational; 18 — Arkansas qualifier; 18 — Texas Tech Matador qualifier; 18-19 — JDL DMR Invitational; 25-26 — Pac-12 championships; March 11-12 — NCAA championships