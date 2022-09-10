FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Once again, the Washington State volleyball team is making things look relatively easy.

This time, the Cougars rolled in back-to-back matches Friday, not allowing a loss in a single set as they beat Howard 25-13, 25-17, 25-22 and Fairfield 25-17, 25-12, 25-22 in the Fairfield Invitational at the Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex.

