Washington State's women's volleyball team has been dominant at home the past two seasons. Entering Sunday, the Cougars had lost just four out of 16 sets in five matches, and had won a total of 21 consecutive contests against unranked opponets.
All of those numbers improved on this day.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen finished with 10 kills and had her second-best attack percentage of the season as three players totalled double-digit kills in Washington State's 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 Pac-12 Conference win against Oregon State at Bohler Gym.
Jansen finished hitting .450 on the day for the Cougars (12-5, 4-2), who had their second-best attack percentage in six conference matches this season at .356. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer had a team-high 11 kills with a .296 attack percentage. Sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan had 10 kills with a .304 attack percentage.
Junior setter Argentina Ung contributed 27 assists and seven digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham also tallied seven digs.
Washington State next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Colorado.
WOMEN'S SOCCERStanford 2, Washington State 1
STANFORD, Calif. — Samantha Williams tallied the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute as the 14th-ranked Cardinal beat the 21st-ranked Cougars in a Pac-12 game at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.
It's the first time Washington State (8-3-2, 2-2-1) has lost two consecutive matches since a stretch from April 2-4, 2021, when the Cougars at then-No. 5 UCLA and then-No. 19 USC. That culminated a run that saw WSU lost three times in four games.
Jasmine Aikey tallied an unassisted goal in the 28th minute for Stanford (11-2-1, 4-1).
The Cougars got the equalizer in the 41st minute. Off a corner kick, senior defender Mykiaa Minniss found herself open on the back side of the goal and kicked one that pinballed off a pair of Stanford defenders into the goal.
However, Lumi Kostmayer sent a dangerous ball through the midfield that Williams corralled at the end line. She dribbled into the penalty area and left-footed a shot into the top left corner.
The Cardinal held a 22-6 edge in shots, including 10-4 on goal, and a 10-4 advantage on corner kicks.
Ryan Campbell made four saves for the winners, and sophomore Nadia Cooper had a season-high eight stops for Washington State.
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. at home against Oregon.
WSU 1 0—1
Stanford 1 1—2
Stanford — Jasmine Aikey, 28th.
WSU — own goal, 41st.
Stanford — Samantha Williams (Lumi Kostmayer), 76th.
Shots — Stanford 22, Washington State 6. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 8. Stanford: Ryan Campbell 4.
Northern Arizona 1, Idaho 0
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It might be a shot that haunts the Vandals for a long time to come.
Maddie Shafer's from 25 yards out bounced off the crossbar, but the offiicals on the field ruled it crossed the goal line, and it was all the Lumberjacks needed to earn a shocking Big Sky Conference victory at Lumberjack Stadium.
It ended numerous streaks for Idaho (9-2-2, 4-1). It snapped a run of 10 consecutive shutouts for freshman goaltender Kira Witte. Her string of minutes without allowing a goal came to an end officially at 976 minutes, nine seconds. The Vandals had won four consecutive conference matches.
But the goal certainly came with controversy. Shafer's shot went off the top of the crossbar and caromed out. Play continued until the buzzer for halftime went off.
The referees conferenced after the buzzer. The line judge overruled the head official and allowed the goal to stand.
Northern Arizona (4-5-4, 3-1) held a 20-14 edge in shots, including 13-6 on goal, and a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Trinity Corcoran had six saves, and Witte finished with 12 stops.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at Portland State.