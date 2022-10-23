WSU volleyball

Washington State outside hitter Weronika Wojdyla, left, and opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan leap up to block a shot during an Oct. 9 Pac-12 Conference match against Oregon State.

 August Frank

PULLMAN — Ever since a four-set loss Oct. 2 at Stanford, the Washington State volleyball team has seemingly pulled out of its funk. At the time of the defeat to the then-No. 9 Cardinal, it was the Cougars' fourth loss in six matches, and were teetering on the edge of going downhill.

Now, with a match in a few days against that same Stanford team, it looks like Washington State has found its groove.

Tags

Recommended for you