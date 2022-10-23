PULLMAN — Ever since a four-set loss Oct. 2 at Stanford, the Washington State volleyball team has seemingly pulled out of its funk. At the time of the defeat to the then-No. 9 Cardinal, it was the Cougars' fourth loss in six matches, and were teetering on the edge of going downhill.
Now, with a match in a few days against that same Stanford team, it looks like Washington State has found its groove.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen tallied 14 kills and nine digs Sunday as the Cougars disposed of Arizona State 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym.
"I think we served really tough and were able to get them out of system," coach Jen Greeny said. "We transitioned really well and Argentina (Ung) had a really great match moving the ball around. Things really went our way and our offense was definitely much better than Friday."
Jansen continued her stellar play as of late for Washington State (15-6, 7-3), which is just two games behind the Cardinlal (14-4, 9-1) and in a three-way tie for third place at the halfway mark of the conference season. She had a .355 attack percentage.
Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 13 kills and a whopping .464 attack percentage as the Cougars hit .379 for the match, their best in a conference match this season and their best since a .387 in a straight-set win Sept. 9 at Fairfield. Ung, a junior setter, contributed 30 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Karly Basham chipped in 11 digs as well.
WSU hosts Stanford at 7 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN'S SOCCERIdaho 2, Eastern Washington 1
MOSCOW — Junior forward Jadyn Hanks converted in the 55th minute as the Vandals concluded regular-season play with a Big Sky Conference victory against the Eagles at the Kibbie Dome.
With the victory, Idaho (11-3-2-, 6-2) finishes second in the conference standings with 18 points, just one game behind champion Northern Arizona, and will play the winner of the Montana-Portland State game in a semifinal-round tournament match at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Greeley, Colo.
Senior midfielder Savannah Foster got the Vandals on the board in the fourth minute on an assist by junior defender Alyssa Peters. However, Eastern Washington (5-8-5, 2-3-3) got the equalizer just four minutes later on a goal by Elisabeth Cole.
Hanks started the winning run when she clanged a shot off the crossbar on the far side. Junior midfielder Margo Schoesler corraled the loose ball and passed it back out to Peters, who left-footed a shot into the box, where a waiting Hanks headed it into the top left-hand corner past Eagles goalkeeper Kamryn Willoughby.
Idaho held a 25-9 edge in shots, including 8-3 on goal, and a 14-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman Kira Witte made two stops for the winners. Willougby had four saves and Kiara Matson had one stop for Eastern Washington.
PULLMAN — The Cougars' string of winless matches was extended to five with a Pac-12 tie against the Wildcats at Lower Soccer Field.
Washington State (8-4-4, 2-3-3) held a 17-8 edge in shots, including 4-3 on goal, and a 9-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper had three saves, and Hope Hisey stopped four shots for Arizona (6-6-3, 3-4-1).
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. Thursday at top-ranked UCLA.
Arizona 0 0—0
WSU 0 0—0
Shots — Washington State 17, Arizona 8. Saves — Arizona: Hope Hisey 4. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 3.
WOMEN'S GOLFIdaho 11th at NAU tourney
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Idaho women's golf team is in 11th place after the first round of The Clash at Boulder Creek.
The Vandals shot a 304, behind leader Nevada's 284.
Sophomore Yvonne Vinceri fired a 4-under-par 68 and is tied for first with Nevada's Leah John. She had birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 8 to make the turn in 33, then had birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 with a bogey on No. 13 for her score.
Former Pullman standout Lauren Greeny had four birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys to finish at 4-over 76.
Action continues at 8 a.m. Monday with the second round.
Team scores — 1. Nevada 284; 2. UTEP 292; 3. Boise State 293; 4. Long Beach State 294; T5. San Francisco 295; T5. Fullerton 295; T5. Northern Arizona 295; T8. Seattle 297; T8. UC Irvine 297; 10. California Baptist 299; 11. Idaho 304; 12. Utah Valley 305; T13. UTRGV 308; T13. UC Riverside 308; 15. Montana State 311; 16. Southern Utah 314; 17. Utah Tech 319.
Co-leaders — Yvonne Vinceri (Idaho), Leah John (Nevada) 68.