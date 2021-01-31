TEMPE, Ariz. — Sophomore outside hitter Kalyah Williams and freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton each had 12 kills as the Washington State volleyball team registered a 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 Pac-12 victory Saturday against Arizona at Desert Financial Arena.
Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills and sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 10 kills and 14 digs for the Cougars (3-1, 3-1 Pac-12), who finished off a weekend sweep of the Sun Devils (1-3, 1-3). Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis chipped in 42 assists and 14 digs, sophomore defensive specialist Julia Norville contributed 12 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Aria McComber had 11 digs.
Ima Isanovic led Arizona State with 16 kills and 12 digs. Marta Levinska had 13 kills, Ella Snyder contributed 36 assists and Paige Denton finished with 15 digs.
The Sun Devils took the early lead after finishing the first set on a 9-2 run. Washington State tied the match on the strength of a 14-5 finishing spurt. The Cougars took control early in the third and rolled. The fourth featured five ties early on before a 6-1 WSU surge put it in front 20-19. The Cougars held on from there.
Washington State next will host No. 19 UCLA in a two-match series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bohler Gym.
TRACK AND FIELDIdaho earns 10 wins in opening meet
OGDEN, Utah — In its season-opening event, Idaho earned six wins on the men’s side and four on the women’s side at the Weber State Invitational at Swenson Gym.
Freshman Caleb Hagan led the way for all Vandal athletes as he registered two wins, taking the 55 meters (6.27 seconds) and the 200 (22.08). Sophomore Spencer Barerra took the 400 (49.24) and freshman Lorenz Hermann placed first in the 800 (1:54.13). Junior Zach Nunis won the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 6 inches. Senior Cullen Williams was victorious in the weight throw (60-3¼). All six efforts are the best in the Big Sky this season.
For the women, freshman Franziska Stöhr took the 200 (26.7), junior Henrike Fiedler was first in the long jump (19-6), sophomore Tayler LyDay won the triple jump (38-11¾) and senior Hannah Ringle earned the win in the shot put (48-8¾). Fiedler and Ringle recorded the best mark in the conference so far.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC to host Cascade Conference meet
The Cascade Conference announced it was moving its March 26 season-ending championship meet to the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail in the Lewiston Orchards.
Oregon Tech originally was scheduled to host the event, but because of COVID-19 protocols that have resulted in capacity limits of 50 to 75 people at outdoor events, the conference decided to move the event.
Oregon Tech will host the fall championship that is scheduled for Nov. 5.